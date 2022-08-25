Colum Eastwood calls for emergency summit to tackle ‘out of control’ prices

Churches issue plea for support after senior civil servant takes control of public finances

The leader of the SDLP has called on the First Minister-in-waiting to immediately convene a cost of living summit to protect people against soaring energy bills this winter.

Colum Eastwood is demanding that Michelle O’Neill brings caretaker ministers together to develop urgent interventions to help workers, including the most vulnerable households.

He wants representatives from energy firms — in addition to community and voluntary sector organisations — to also be involved in efforts to stop people from going without food or heat.

“Food, fuel and energy prices are totally out of control and the reality for many families is that they just will not be able to afford the bills coming through their doors this winter,” Mr Eastwood said.

“That means thousands of people, most of them working every hour in the day to make ends meet, will be forced to go without warm homes or food this year.

“We cannot allow it to happen.”

The Foyle MP pointed to the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency summit in Edinburgh as he called for politicians here to follow suit.

Mr Eastwood, whose party is the official opposition at Stormont, vowed to support Ms O’Neill as he rejected any notion that political leaders are powerless.

“The hard truth is that, to date, ministers have badly let people down,” he added.

“Despite promises of urgent support ahead of an election, most people haven’t received a single extra penny since the votes were counted in May – that cannot continue.”

Meanwhile church leaders on both sides of the border have issued a joint plea for practical support.

“Projections for the autumn point to the situation worsening while too many people are already struggling to afford essentials like food and fuel and are in real danger of losing their homes, health or lives,” the Church Leaders Group said.

The statement was signed by Church of Ireland Primate Rev John McDowell; his Catholic counterpart Fr Eamon Martin; Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick; the head of the Methodist Church in Ireland Rev David Nixon; and the president of the Irish Council of Churches, Rev Andrew Foster.

They expressed concern that a statutory obligation for the Executive to develop an anti-poverty strategy has yet to materialise 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement.

It comes after senior civil servant Neil Gibson took control of the public purse, utilising powers set out in the Northern Ireland Act — although he is still unable to distribute £400m of unallocated funds.

The move prompted Finance Minister Conor Murphy to insist he is still in charge of the department as he claimed the move is needed to “keep the lights on” until the end of October when the Secretary of State may have to step in.

“Some departments would run out of money within a matter of weeks,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Mr Murphy conceded it has limitations as he warned the DUP’s refusal to enter power-sharing is causing “enormous” problems to accumulate.

“The most effective thing the British Government can do is insist that the DUP desist from preventing the formation of an Executive,” he said.