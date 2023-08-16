Colum Eastwood condemns the burning of poppy wreaths on Derry bonfire

The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, police have confirmed.

Colum Eastwood has condemned the placing of poppy wreaths and flags on a bonfire in Derry.

The SDLP Leader and Foyle MP said it was a “deliberate attempt to hurt people” in the community.

He added: “It doesn’t matter where it happens or who’s behind it – this kind of deliberate attempt to hurt people in our community, to degrade their identity is totally wrong.

"Whether it’s people singing about the IRA, or bandsmen insulting the Pope or kids burning election posters and symbols of people’s culture and identity on all sides of our community, it is unacceptable and it shouldn’t be happening,” he continued.

“We need to get better at understanding each other and at preventing deliberately provocative acts designed to hurt the people we share our city and our island with.”

The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, police have confirmed.

Hundreds gathered at the bonfire in the Creggan area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Anti-internment bonfires stemmed from the first anniversary of the British government’s introduction of its internment without trial policy in 1971, with pyres lit to mark the occasion in some republican areas.

It’s understood that when the fire on waste ground in Creggan was lit, poppy wreaths, a King Charles Coronation flag and UVF flag were all placed on top.

A TUV election poster was also believed to have been burned on the pyre.

The DUP’s Gary Middleton condemned the incident and said there could be no place for the burning of flags or emblems on any bonfire.

The Foyle MLA added: “It is particularly disappointing that poppy wreaths were disrespected in this instance, given they represent the service and sacrifice of people from all backgrounds and traditions.

“I share the hurt felt by many people when they see such symbols destroyed and I understand that this is shared across the community when other flags and emblems are burned. We need move away from such examples disrespect and deliberate offence.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report today, Wednesday, in relation to material placed on a bonfire in Galliagh last night.

“This is being treated as a sectarian hate incident, and enquiries are being made.

“Police are also aware of the provocative display of material, including signs and poppy wreaths, on bonfires in Galliagh and Creggan in Derry/Londonderry last night, 15 August, which will be treated as hate crimes and investigated.”