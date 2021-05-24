Come dine with me… delight on the streets of Belfast as indoor hospitality reopens after five months

It’s something we used to take for granted.

That mid-morning coffee break, the sit-down lunch, the refreshing pint or glass of wine.

Not any more though. And certainly not in the last five months, when indoor hospitality was denied to everyone in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.

But on Monday, the doors were finally flung open again, the customers returned in their droves — and the owners could begin the process of recovery.

The latest lockdown has perhaps been the hardest to bear — the most unwelcome Christmas gift anyone could have received.

From Boxing Day to Monday, May 24 it has been either takeaway only or simple closure for most cafes and coffee shops here.

The re-opening of outdoor hospitality on April 30 was a positive development, although the weather has been far from kind for al fresco drinkers and diners.

Now, however, those hardy individuals who braved the elements with their blankets and multiple layers can avail of the welcoming words “Come on in and take a seat; we’re open.”

Belfast city centre had its familiar hustle and bustle back for the first time in ages — although every now and then there was a reminder that all is not completely as it was pre-pandemic.

The shutters were still firmly down on Cafe Uno on Lombard Street, for instance, and Starbucks Cornmarket was also closed — although there was a queue of people lining the pedestrian walkway outside its sister cafe in nearby Arthur Street.

At Metz Cafe on High Street, Meabh Quinn was having a busy morning.

Finally back from furlough, she said she was happy to see regular customers return for the first time since December.

“The lockdowns were tough,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s great to see people coming back. They’re in good form.

“We’ve had a brisk start and it’s been a great day so far, so fingers crossed it stays that way.”

She added: “Mind you, I had fun trying to remember how to work the coffee machine earlier, and don’t start me on the prices!”

With this being a Monday, it was hard to gauge whether this is a return to the ‘old’ normal, or the first day of the ‘new’ one.

It may be a while before we can accurately work out if some of people who once frequented these places remain loathe to return, despite the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

But it wouldn’t be a surprise that, after such a long time in lockdown, caution eclipsed enthusiasm.

There was little evidence of that, however, at McDonald’s on Royal Avenue.

Going there at noon on any normal day isn’t for the faint-hearted, and today was no exception.

Manager Brendan McCarten told this newspaper the city centre eatery has “been doing brilliantly” even though his indoor capacity is “down 50% due to the restrictions”.

“People are excited to be able to sit in and eat after being unable to do that for months,” he said.

Waiting patiently for their long-awaited sit-in McDonald’s were father and son Terrence and Ciaran McManus.

“We like coming here because McDonald’s has a special menu for people, like us, with diabetes,” said Mr McManus.

“It’s been a long time since Christmas!”

Little Wing pizzeria at Ann Street was also proving popular with lunchtime diners.

Unlike some other restaurants, you don’t have to book in advance.

“Ours is a walk-in restaurant, so if people turn up and there’s a table free they’ll get it,” said manager Scott McCracken.

“If not, we’ll take a contact number and call them back when one becomes available.”

Eagerly awaiting a table at the pizzeria during a shopping trip were friends Aimee Neill (16), Jessica Ellis (18) and Hannah Morton (17).

“We’ve been shopping, and can’t wait to be able to sit inside in the warmth and chat for the first time in ages,” said Aimee.

Jessica added: “We’re back at school tomorrow so making the most of today. It’s great to see Belfast so busy again.”

Gerard Keaney, manager of The Northern Whig, said punter turnout “has been strong” so far.

“We only opened at midday and we’ve had quite a few customers already,” he said.

“Bookings are coming in thick and fast and we’re close to full capacity for the next two weekends.

“It’s good that this is happening on a Monday because that gives us a chance to sort out any teething problems prior to the weekend.”

Over at The Sunflower at Union Street, bar manager Jerry Maguire said “they were queueing to get in” at 11.30am.

“We’re nearly at capacity so we’re expecting a busy day,” he said.

Will the latest lockdown turn out to be the last one?

In these troubled times we can never be sure guage but at least it’s something we can now discuss inside, over a cup of coffee or a pint.