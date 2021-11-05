Comeback: Elliott says protocol ‘needs resolved’ as he bids to regain Assembly seat

Former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott is to attempt a political comeback when he runs for the Assembly next May.

He said while the Northern Ireland Protocol hasn’t been “the defining issue” for his return to politics, “it needs to be resolved”.

The UUP has announced that the former MLA and MP would be one of its candidates in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, alongside incumbent Stormont member Rosemary Barton.

Mr Elliott left frontline politics after losing to Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew by only 57 votes in 2019’s general election. He had previously held the seat in Fermanagh and South Tyrone from 2015-17 and was an MLA for the constituency for 12 years prior to that.

He said that he “hasn’t been plotting” a return to the political main stage since then, but has been doing a lot of “bread and butter work behind the scenes” and is “now very aware of the difficulties that the Protocol has for businesses”.

“Setting aside the issue of the sea border, I’ve dealt with a lot of businesses and individual customers,” the ex-soldier told the Belfast Telegraph.

“What I really found is, a lot of people didn’t think the Protocol was an issue or didn’t bother about it until it affected them. I’ve dealt with farmers that have been trying to bring in goods and they hadn’t thought that the Protocol was an issue until then. That's where they have found the real difficulties.”

In May, before Doug Beattie was announced as the UUP’s new leader following Steve Aiken’s resignation, Mr Elliott had claimed that the group “must reclaim ground as a centre-right unionist party”.

When asked if he believes the UUP is doing that under Mr Beattie’s new guidance, Mr Elliott said: “Doug is a strong unionist and we need to be selling the positives of the Union.

“Quite often we have people that are anti-British or anti-Irish, but are opposed to looking at the positives of being British or the other way [Irish]. That’s the argument we should be making, instead of the ‘anti’ bit. I’ve always made the case around the positives for the Union. That’s where I think our party should be and that I think is the long term strategic approach for unionism in general, setting aside the issue of religion or anything. It’s the matter of (economically and socially) why it’s better to be British.”

He took leadership of the party himself in 2010, but held the role for less than 18 months, eventually stepping down due to pressure caused by poor party performances in elections and internal divisions.