Comic Con NI sells half its tickets over a year before show

Organisers ‘buzzing’ over massive demand for pop culture celebration

Creature feature: Guest Lou Ferrigno in his most famous role as the Incredible Hulk

A Northern Ireland sci-fi and pop culture event to be held next year has already sold 10,000 tickets —more than half its capacity.

Comic Con NI’s Diamond Passes, which retail at more than £100, have sold out completely, more than a year ahead of the event.

This is the first time a show of this kind has visited Northern Ireland in four years after the former operator pulled out of the region.

The sales figures were revealed by CEO of the event Andy Kleek, who runs parent company Monopoly Events.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that the Northern Ireland show, which is due to be held at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn on September 17 and 18 next year, was his fastest-selling yet.

Andy Kleek, of Monopoly Events

Mr Kleek also runs Comic Con events in Scotland, Liverpool and Manchester, as well as a merchandising business, which gives him access to some of the sci-fi industry’s biggest stars, allowing him to secure high-profile guests for shows.

Among the guests announced already for the event here are Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley and Daniel Gillies from the hit series Vampire Diaries.

The American supernatural teen drama, developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, is based on the book series of the same name written by LJ Smith.

The series premiered in 2009 and concluded in Spring 2017, but it has retained its cult following, with new fans recruited when the show streamed on Netflix in recent years.

Chandler Riggs, from the American post-apocalyptic television series The Walking Dead, will also attend Comic Con NI, alongside Gremlins star Zach Galligan and Lou Ferrigno, who played the Incredible Hulk on TV in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Mr Kleek also hinted that more stars from the 1980s would be on the bill, with many more high-profile actors from TV series earmarked for appearances.

In his upcoming Liverpool show, some of the cast of Karate Kid spin-off show Cobra Kai will be in attendance, including Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, and Xolo Mariduena who plays Miguel Diaz.

Fans dressed up for Belfast’s 2015 Comic Con

Mr Kleek said: “Northern Ireland has been crying out for this. It has been our most successful Comic Con event to date.

“We are buzzing that tickets have sold so quickly.”

MCM, the previous organisers of Comic Con events held in Northern Ireland, pulled out after a takeover by a US firm, Mr Kleek said.

He added: “We leaped at the chance to help out. It gives us great pleasure to announce our show here and a new venue for Comic Con NI.

“MCM made an announcement in 2017 advising fans that it would no longer operate a Northern Ireland show.

“Many of these big shows can be London-centric and many fans can miss out, so we are glad to be able to bring it to other regions. Northern Ireland was a logical move for us.

“The Eikon Centre is the new home of Comic Con Northern Ireland and it is conveniently located beside the main arterial routes to Belfast and Dublin and has a diverse range of facilities on offer.

“We have chosen a location and venue that we can grow and develop in to and make this the nation’s flagship show, which all of Northern Ireland's people can be proud of.

“When Monopoly Events takes on a project, we give it 100% commitment and that’s exactly what we will do with our Northern Ireland show.”

Mr Kleek said the event could employ up to 200 staff.