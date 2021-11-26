Comments described as ‘Brit-bashing’ in Derry City and Strabane Council debate on refugee crisis

A debate on the refugee crisis following the tragic deaths of at least 27 migrants in the English channel turned angry at Derry City and Strabane Council with one councillor describing comments made as ‘Brit-bashing’.

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly raised the issue at the full council meeting.

He said the tragedy was “distressing news”.

“Our thoughts are with all those people, and I use the word people intentionally because often they are treated as migrants, refugees and other titles applied to them. At the end of the day these are human beings, people who have died trying to reach the UK to claim asylum,” he said.

“This Council already, through a motion I brought earlier this year, has already indicated and documented our concern at the UK proposals for the Immigration Bill that is going through the Commons and my party MP Claire Hanna has spoken about that in Parliament.”

He added: “To those that would say we don’t have space or we shouldn’t be welcoming refugees I would respond by indicating we clearly have, especially at this time of year when Christmas is approaching, the need to understand that our inn and stables are not full and that we do have space.

“There is clearly a lot of ignorance and bigotry applied to those who are trying to suggest we should not be taking in refugees.”

The sinking of an inflatable boat on Wednesday marked the biggest loss of life by drowning in the Channel in many years, with 17 men, seven women and three children dying.

Proposing that the council support a United Against Racism rally on Sunday at 2pm in the city, People Before Profit Maeve O’Neill laid the blame firmly at the door of Westminster and the EU.

She said: “I agree with Councillor Reilly, refugees are completely welcome here. It really was awful to see the drowning of (these) people in the English Channel.

“We have to be very honest and say this was no accident given that the EU and Westminster governments are directly responsible for the deaths of these people because of their inhumane immigration policies.

“Boris Johnson talked about it being a tragedy but these really are empty words because it’s not a natural catastrophe but a man-made crisis that made this happen fuelled by hate and division and a £30 trillion business of war.

“Whether it’s Westminster or the EU, the treatment of people migrating to seek refuge here is shameful, it really is Fortress Europe."

Echoing the sentiments of the previous speakers, Sinn Fein Councillor Christopher Jackson added: “We agree that people that are seeking refuge in these islands should be met with compassion and not hostility.”

Although empathising with the loss of life, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey described some of the previous speakers as being ‘engaged in what I would call a bit of ‘Brit- bashing because it’s all our fault’.

He added: “Let’s not forget the derogation of duty by the French government. The French government has a duty not to allow such unsafe methods for people to actually go into the English Channel to try and reach the United Kingdom.

“It’s not all down to the Brits, the French have a duty here because that’s where they are coming from. Let’s go to the other side, Belarus pushing people onto the border with Poland and the EU saying no we support you Poland in trying to keep these people out. There needs to be a worldwide solution to this scenario, not just a country solution.”

Describing the incident as ‘shocking and sad’, UUP Alderman Ryan McCready said he took ‘exception to some of the words by Member O’Neill’.

“It’s very easy to single out a few in terms of blame,” he said. “We didn’t mention France or other European member countries or anybody else in the West. It’s only when it gets to the English Channel that the risk of movement of people illegally is so high evidenced by (those) who were lost and that’s absolutely regrettable and abhorrent.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly described some of the comments by councillors as ‘point scoring because they have touched a raw nerve’, before adding: “Yes, France and the EU are equally culpable but it doesn’t take away the responsibility of those and what’s happened.”

He added: “Myself, Councillor Gallagher and a number of others travelled to Calais and saw at first hand some of the conditions these people are living in and this was a number of years ago, and it was just shocking.

“We do need to send out the message that there is room at the inn but when we bring people here it is also important we look after them. I’m aware of Syrian refugees who are living in this city and in their opinion and in my opinion they have been completely abandoned and they haven’t even got the very basics of help, even for some of their disabilities.”

Alliance councillor Philip McKinney described the debate as ‘sad’ before adding: “It’s a poor reflection on our council when we try to point score on such a sad event."

Saying he was shocked and saddened at the deaths, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney described the crisis as a ‘serious issue’.

“When we look at the media and thousands coming across to the United Kingdom from across Europe, I do believe there is a bit of Brit bashing going on here,” he added. “The whole blame doesn’t lie with Britain or the United Kingdom, Europe has its part to play.

“Let’s look at the geography, some of these people are passing Germany, they are passing France and those are big economies as well and what are they doing to help the situation.”

Bringing the debate to a close, PBP councillor Shaun Harkin spoke of the importance of ‘speaking out and sending a message’.

He said: “I think some people have chosen to ignore that Councillor O’Neill talked about the culpability of the European Union. France follows the European Union so this is about the EU and the British Government’s responsibility and culpability in creating a Fortress Britain, Fortress Europe context and those people in Ireland who would try and create a Fortress Ireland.”

The motion calling for ‘Council to support a rally organised by United Against Racism on Sunday at 2pm. Members also voted to encourage those who can’t attend to light a candle at the same time to show support.