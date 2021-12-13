Commission reviewing Northern Ireland’s tax powers to publish first report

Finance Minister Conor Murphy set up the Fiscal Commission earlier in 2021 to examine how the Executive could best use its powers to tax the public and local businesses.

An independent interim report reviewing the NI Executive’s taxation powers is to be published on Monday, which will for the first time examine which taxes are best suited for Northern Ireland’s devolved government.

The Fiscal Commission, made of of university professors and economists, will consider if the Executive should be given greater discretion to increase its resources by raising extra revenue to provide additional public services.

On the other hand, it will look at if it’s best for Stormont or to reduce some aspects of taxation matched by reduced funding, to link to more efficient delivery of public services.

Mr Murphy said earlier this year that the new commission will report to the next Stormont Executive following next May's Assembly's elections with its final suggestions, following more work on its interim findings.

The minister said that the Executive has to look at ways to find the means to fund services properly.

Northern Ireland has been the only devolved UK region not to have conducted a comprehensive taxation review, until now.

Similar commissions led to the devolution of some income tax powers for Wales in 2010, and for Scotland in 2014.

Regional property rates paid by households and businesses are the only taxes Stormont has majorly raised historically.

For the last six years, Northern Ireland has had the power to cut corporation tax - however that power has never been exercised as it would lead to a cut in the block grant from the Treasury.

The commission’s creation was met with some backlash from the DUP, who back in March claimed “shockwaves” would be sent through Northern Ireland “if we're getting to the point where a Sinn Fein finance minister is looking at income-raising powers”.

"I think we have to look first of all at how do we function as a government," said the party’s Paul Frew, then chair of Stormont's Finance Committee.

"I would ask the finance minister to review and reform what we do to make it more efficient and effective, but we should also look at the tax-raising powers that we already have."

He told BBC NI's Sunday Politics show: "It's one thing saying that we want tax-varying powers but tax-varying powers mean that you can put things down or up … and we need ministers that are going to make tough decisions, and I don't think I have seen a tough decision being made by this finance minister yet."

The Fiscal Commission is being lead by Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), who is being accompanied in his research by Prof Cathy Gormley-Heenan, the deputy vice-chancellor of Ulster University, Prof Iain McLean from Oxford University and Dr Lisa Wilson, a senior economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute.