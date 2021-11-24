Commissioner for Older People calls for public inquiry into the handling of pandemic in care homes across NI

Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Older People is calling for a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in care homes here.

Health Minister Robin Swann is coming under increasing pressure to set up a public inquiry in response to concerns over the measures taken to ensure the safety of some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Eddie Lynch is the latest person to add his voice to calls for a public inquiry.

"Covid has impacted us all, but for older people, and particularly care home residents, those impacts have been exceptionally arduous,” he said.

"Over the past year we witnessed the incorrect recording of care home deaths, families having no access to loved ones, personal protective equipment (PPE) supply problems, inappropriate use of ‘do not attempt resuscitation’ orders, the slow introduction of testing, the transfer of Covid-positive patients into care homes — the list goes on.

“The Prime Minister’s UK-wide public inquiry will consult with devolved governments across the UK, but I urge the Northern Ireland Executive to conduct an inquiry which specifically looks at the care and management of residents and care homes, and not to delay any longer in commencing what is likely to be a long process.

"Families deserve an answer on why deaths in care homes here were so extensive and why care home residents were disproportionately affected by this pandemic.

"It’s been almost two years since the first lockdown was announced, now is the time for work to get under way.

"A public inquiry will help to ascertain how and why decisions were made, the impact of those decisions and what could and should be done differently in the future.

"It’s time for answers,” the commissioner added.

Health officials have faced tough questions over alleged failings in the efforts to protect care home residents during the pandemic.

Despite assurances that care homes would be protected by a ring of steel, charities, public health experts and the care home sector raised a series of concerns, including claims that some care homes were forced to admit Covid positive residents against their wishes.

Meanwhile, disagreement over the handling of inspections of care homes at the start of the pandemic led to the resignation of the board of the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority.

A subsequent review into the scandal saw an excoriating assessment of the relationship between the regulator’s executive team and the Department of Health issued.

A separate probe into a deadly Covid-19 outbreak at a care home in north Belfast is ongoing.

Health officials have already apologised to a nurse who worked there and was left critically ill with the virus.

Response

A spokesperson for the Department of Heath stressed that the “tragedy of Covid-related deaths in care home” is not unique to Northern Ireland.

The Department also said that the Health Minister Robin Swann has been clear that he wants a public inquiry into “all aspects of NI’s response to the pandemic” though “it should be noted that central aspects of the pandemic response were on a UK-wide basis”.

“Protection of care home residents has been a priority for the Department and wider HSC system throughout the pandemic.

"This is evident on a number of fronts including: priority for care homes in the vaccination and booster programme with NI leading the way in vaccinating care home residents from December 2020; financial support for care home sector; supply of free PPE; detailed advice and support on infection prevention and control; extensive regular testing of care home residents and staff.

“To date, successive UK studies have shown that hospital discharge into care homes in the early stages of the pandemic was not the primary driver of infection in care homes,” the statement added.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “It is important that the response to the Covid-19 pandemic will be reviewed in a local context.

“The Executive has not yet been consulted on the scope and detailed arrangements for the public inquiry announced by the Westminster Government.

"Ministers will give full consideration to the draft terms when they are received, which will help to inform the way forward.”