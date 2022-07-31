Commonwealth Games: Chloe MacCombe wins silver for NI – in race alongside twin

Chloe MacCombe said there will be ‘double celebrations’ as her sister Judith secured fourth place

Sisters Chloe and Judith MacCombe after the Womens Para Triathlon on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. David Davies/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland Para-triathlete Chloe MacCombe has won a silver medal in the Women's PTVI alongside guide Catherine Sands at the Commonwealth Games – with her twin placing fourth in the same race.

Athlete MacCombe and Sands performed strongly in the second half of the race to pass the Canadian team.

They finished in an impressive time of one hour 14 minutes 39 seconds.

The race was won by England's Katie Crowhurst, with MacCombe's twin sister Judith and guide Anne Paul taking fourth in 1:18:30.

MacCombe and Sands were clearly delighted with the result and couldn’t stop smiling as the silver medals were placed around their necks on the podium.

Claudy native MacCombe described winning a silver medal as "absolutely unreal".

Speaking to the BBC she said: “Words can’t describe it. The swim is my weakest out of the three but I just stayed close to Catherine and she guided me through.

“Listening to Catherine just really focused me despite the noise of the crowds but it was really good.”

MacCombe was keen to congratulate her twin sister Judith and guide Anne Paul.

Chloe said: “It’s great that Judith finished fourth. There will be double celebrations tonight as it’s a team effort.”

She added: "It's great to have your twin out on the course just to push you on. While I'm disappointed she didn't get on the podium I'm still really proud and we can share the silver medal."

Judith said it was a “good” race but she “struggled a bit in the swim” saying it’s an area to work on as she is always able to “push hard” on the bike and run.

The silver is Northern Ireland's second medal of the Birmingham 2022 Games after Para-swimmer Barry McClements claimed bronze in the pool on Friday.

MacCombe was initially fourth after the swim at Sutton Park, but moved into the medal places on the bike by overtaking Erica Burleigh from Australia.