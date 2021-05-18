Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey hopes for summer concert – but is there anything on?

Concerts are set to return although it could be some time before we see large crowds in attendance. [Stock pic]

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister says she hopes “100%” to go to a concert or outdoor event in the coming months.

A new Culture Recovery Taskforce has been set up by Deirdre Hargey in order to recommend measures for entertainment venues and events to safely resume.

The Executive announced on Thursday that theatres and concert venues can reopen from the indicative date of June 21.

Indoor entertainment venues in the rest of the UK reopened from Monday, with capacity limited to 50% or up to 1,000 people.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Ms Hargey explained the taskforce established would put forward recommendations for venues in Northern Ireland to reopen safely in June.

"We wanted to give that date so that it's something to work towards," she said.

"What I would like to see the task force do is how then we can open on June 21 safely.

"There are a number of pilots that are taking place in England, we're obviously getting information on that via the SAGE committee which the health minister and the chief medical officer sit on.

"I want to get venues a bit of normality back.

"We have obviously eased a good bit of restrictions around outdoor events and indoor events from next Monday.

"We want to build on that then to aim for 21 June to make sure that we can do that quickly and also as safely as possible.

"I would hope to go to some type of concert or outdoor venue, 100%.

"I do hope through the taskforce and the work that we'll be doing with the executive that we can see that ray of sunshine over the summer season, and particularly during festival season."

But what is on?

For Ms Hargey and others looking for some entertainment over the next few months, thankfully 2021 promises to have more to offer than last year.

British DJ and producer Patrick Topping is set to headline an outdoor gig at Belfast’s Custom House Square this summer on August 14.

The return of indoor concerts will also hopefully see Brit Award winners Elbow wow fans on August 29 at the Waterfront Hall.

On September 3, the Belfast International Tattoo is set to return to the SSE Arena after postponing last year’s show.

The reopening of indoor venues should also be good news for comedy fans, with comedian Shane Todd bringing his Somebody Told Me show to the Waterfront Hall on September 4.

Texas-based country band Midland are also to play the Ulster Hall on Sunday September 5, with the trio bringing their unique sound to Belfast’s music fans.

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest annual events - this year’s Balmoral Show is also set to run across September 22 to 25 September at Balmoral Park in Lisburn.