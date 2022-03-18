Communities Minister Hargey silent on cost of long-delayed plan to upgrade football stadiums

Questions remain over how much has been spent by the Department for Communities on the long-awaited football stadia upgrade programme.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has been asked twice to detail the expenditure via written Assembly questions.

However, neither of her answers has spelled out the spending on the scheme, instead outlining the challenges in progressing it.

She was also asked about the expenditure at Stormont last week, but did not have the figures at hand.

DfC told the Belfast Telegraph internal staff costs will have been incurred since the programme began, but as it is not recorded, it is not possible to provide accurate information on the total cost.

It added that, to date, there had been no grant funding expenditure.

UUP MLA Andy Allen said: “It is staggering the department are unable to quantify how much they have spent on the development of the sub-regional stadia programme over the 11 years since its inception.

“I would also question why the department are unable to identify how much they have paid in respect of staffing costs in developing and redeveloping this delayed programme.

“It is time for the sub-regional stadia programme to be delivered.”

In February Ms Hargey provoked anger when she said she would be unable to progress the scheme due to the DUP’s collapsing of the Executive.

She said while funding for the scheme had been secured, the approval of the Executive was needed before the department can start allocating money.

The DUP disputed this, pointing to the fact the redevelopment of the GAA’s Casement Park in west Belfast can continue despite the political crisis.

Read more Hargey says football stadium funding package cannot go ahead without Executive

Speaking earlier this month, Ms Hargey said: “I have undertaken a number of actions to progress this programme in the absence of a functioning Executive.

“I have met with representatives from both the Irish Football Association and NI Football League to reaffirm my commitment to this programme and to provide clarity on the work undertaken to progress it.

“I issued a letter to the Finance Minister to seek assistance in addressing the cost increases that inflation has brought to the programme. I have also written twice to Executive colleagues to seek support for my efforts.

“In my follow-up letter I clarified I would be grateful for colleagues’ views and willingness to help progress the programme in the absence of an Executive.

“I have got some support from some ministers around progressing the programme and doing all that we can to get round the impediment of no Executive. I still await the response of a few other ministers to my letters.”

The ministers who responded to the letter were: Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Justice Minister Naomi Long, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.