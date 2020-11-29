Community chemists ready for important role in Covid jab programme

They are likely to play a key part next year once vaccines which can be stored at more normal temperatures are approved

Hundreds of community chemists in Northern Ireland are ready to play an important role in the coronavirus vaccination programme, the industry said.

They are poised to step in early next year once vaccines which can be stored at more normal temperatures are approved, the head of Community Pharmacy NI said.

The country is ramping up planning for the massive logistical exercise of delivering millions of doses.

There is a desire to play our part in what is a hugely important public health programme Gerard Greene

Gerard Greene said: “Community pharmacy is ready, able and willing to play its part in the vaccine programme.

“The details have to be ironed out.

“I would imagine some community pharmacies will have some priority groups that we will have responsibility for.”

The rollout of the programme in Northern Ireland should be complete by the summer of next year, Stormont leaders have predicted.

Healthcare workers, care home residents and staff, and people aged over 80 will be first to receive the jab in a process that could begin next month if the required regulatory approvals are granted.

People who have signed up to become vaccinators, which include retired healthcare professionals, will also be prioritised for vaccination.

Pfizer’s product is expected to be amongst the first to get the go-ahead from regulators.

It deteriorates rapidly without super-freeze temperatures of -80 and will have to be given in specialised larger mass vaccination premises so individual doses which come in large packs are defrosted and used in time.

In the new year, other at risk groups will be vaccinated along with over-65s, with plans to protect the over-50s by the spring.

It is anticipated that everyone else in the population who wants to be vaccinated will be able to access it by the summer.

Mr Greene said: “We have had quite a few calls into the office inquiring about timescales.

“There is a desire to play our part in what is a hugely important public health programme.”

Almost 530 pharmacies have taken part in the expanded annual flu vaccination programme this year.

Mr Greene added: “People recognise that community pharmacy has been there during this pandemic.

“We as a profession and as a sector want to play our part.”