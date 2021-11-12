Community concern after man bound and beaten at gunpoint while mother and daughter held captive

A serious assault in Newtownabbey during which a mother and her young daughter were held captive has been described as “very concerning”.

Local representatives have said there is no place for vigilante-style justice in today’s society and urged anyone with information to come forward.

It happened in the Ravelston Drive area of Newtownabbey around 10pm on November 11.

A gang of masked men broke into a home, forced a mother and her 9-year-old daughter into an upstairs room before lying in wait for their intended target, a 26-year-old man to return home.

When the male arrived at the address, he was tied up, blindfolded and assaulted during a sustained attack when a suspected firearm was brandished.

He was left seriously injured. There were no reports of injuries to the mum and her child.

The man remains in hospital receiving treatment to facial injuries and cuts to his body which, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

DUP Alderman in Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, Stephen Ross, said the incident was not acceptable in today’s society. “Anything like this has to be condemned as it’s totally out of order.

“We can’t allow people to take justice into their own hands,” he added.

Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Goodman described the incident as “very concerning”, particularly given that it involved a young girl and her mother were “held captive” while a serious assault was carried out.

He continued: “I hope everybody is recovering and well, the time for this sort of vigilante justice or whatever it was is long past.

“I would call on anyone who has information that would help the police to bring it forward as quickly as possible so that these people can be caught.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police appealed for the public's assistance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are particularly keen to receive information on any sightings of a white Audi A6 or a dark-coloured BMW in the wider Newtownabbey area between 5pm and 10pm last night.

"Also if you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, you can contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference 1914 11/11/21.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”