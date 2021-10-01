Community ‘deeply shocked’ as man dies after single-vehicle crash

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a crash near Kilcoo, Co Down.

The one-vehicle collision happened on the Castlewellan Road in the early hours of Friday.

A passenger was taken to hospital but later passed away. The driver of the car was also admitted for treatment.

The deceased has been named locally as Jonathan Gribben.

Clonduff GAC Facebook page said it was “deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of our former youth player”.

It continued: “To his heartbroken parents Eamon and Majella, his beloved brother Declan, the entire family circle and his many friends, we extend our sincerest sympathy.”

Police said they were investigating the crash and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathy Mason sent her condolences to the dead man’s family and said she hoped the injured person made a full recovery.

“The local community has been shocked and saddened at the death of a man in a car crash on the Castlewellan Road near Kilcoo,” she said.

“Another person was also injured in the incident and I hope they make a full recovery.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who died.

The PSNI said: “The one-vehicle collision involving a Mitsubishi Shogun happened on the Castlewellan Road.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“The male passenger was transported to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but has sadly since passed away.

“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference 23 of 01/10/21.”