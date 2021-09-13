Community devastated after Darren Canavan dies in Co Tyrone car crash

Police have named a man who died after a crash in Co Tyrone as 31-year-old Darren Canavan. Stock image.

A community is in shock following the death of a young man in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Darren Canavan (31), from Ardboe in Co Tyrone, died on the Kimascally Road near his home when his Mitsubishi Warrior car left the road shortly after 3am on Sunday, police said yesterday.

Mr Canavan leaves behind a wife and two children.

Last night, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who is an MLA for the area, said the community had been “left stunned as the Canavan family come to terms with their loss”.

“The local community is devastated at the death of Darren Canavan in a tragic road accident on Kilmascally Road in Ardboe,” the Mid Ulster MLA said.

“Darren is well known and respected locally, and this news is truly heartbreaking for his young family, friends and loved ones.

“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Darren’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Patsy McGlone. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said that people in Ardboe would rally around the man’s family.

“The community in Ardboe is in shock today,” he said.

"This is a close knit area where people look out for one another.

“I know that local people will rally round the family and provide them the support they need as they come to terms with what has happened.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the extended Canavan and McLernon families at this incredibly difficult time.”

Local councillor Niall McAleer said: “This is devastating. The whole area was on such a high yesterday after Tyrone’s brilliant victory in the All Ireland final.

"This has come as a shock and everyone today is numb.

As we come to terms with this devastating news all we can do at this stage is send our support and deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“The area will do what it does best and rally round but we are in shock and deeply saddened at this news,” the Sinn Fein councillor said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers would ask anyone who saw the Mitsubishi car travelling in the area before the collision or anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101.”