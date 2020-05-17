Community gathers to remember Clare and Bethany Smyth after quad bike tragedy

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

A community came together on Sunday morning to remember Clare and Bethany Smyth, a mother and daughter who died last week in a terrible accident near their family farm in Co Antrim.

In line with restrictions, ten mourners were allowed inside Ballycastle Presbyterian Church, but others gathered outside for the service led by the Rev John Stanbridge.

Following the processional music, ‘Be thou my vision', Rev Stanbridge told the mourners that the Smyth family carried with them into the church every Sunday "joy and happiness, purity and love in abundance."

Mrs Smyth, 35, and three-year-old Bethany died after the quad bike they were travelling on was in a collision with a tractor last Tuesday near their farm on the Whitepark Road.

Five-year-old Hannah was seriously injured, but is reported to be making "small but significant steps" at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, where father Ryan has been a constant presence.

In his eulogy, Rev Stanbridge said: "We bring you our thanks for Clare and Bethany, for the people they have been, and still are in your presence, for all they have meant to us in so many ways.

"We thank you for the warmth of their love, their combined enthusiasm and zest for life, their courage and cheerfulness, their talents and their abilities and inabilities to challenge and cheer us and teach us to love more dearly.

"We thank you for the convictions Clare held to throughout her life, those things she believed in and worked for."

During the Service of Thanksgiving, those attending sung ‘My God is a great big God’, Bethany’s favourite worship song, and ‘The Lord’s my Shepherd’, Clare’s favourite.

Burial was due to take place after the service in the graveyard on the grounds of the church.