Community ‘heartbroken’ after boy (12) killed in Glenavy road traffic collision

A child, who died following a crash in Co Antrim on Friday, is to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Aaron Webb (12) passed away in hospital following the road traffic collision, which occurred on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy.

Aaron, who was from Stoneyford in the Greater Lisburn area, was a pedestrian, and the collision involved a van, police said.

A Funeral Times notice said that Aaron was the “beloved son of Brian and Laura, and much loved grandson of Liam and Deirdre Moore. Rest in Peace. “Aaron will be removed at 10.20am on Tuesday from his grandparents residence, 136 Lisburn Road, Glenavy to St. Joseph’s Church, Glenavy for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

"Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and entire family circle.”

It also said that the requiem mass could be viewed online through the www.churchservices.tv/stjosephglenavy website.

Sergeant Braiden said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21.”

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said it was “heartbreaking news”.

He said: “This is a horrific tragedy - words can’t convey the unimaginable pain and agony the family will be going through. “My heart goes out to the entire family circle. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time of loss.”