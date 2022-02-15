Community heartbroken after Co Down man Kevin Gregory dies suddenly in Ukraine

Kevin was one of the founding members of the Shunde Gaels in China.

Over £21,000 has been raised in just three days to help bring a much-loved Co Down man home after he died suddenly in Ukraine.

The family of Kevin Gregory (32), originally from Leitrim outside Castlewellan, set up a JustGiving page on February 12, with thousands of pounds already raised.

On the JustGiving page it read: “On Saturday 12th February 2022, Kevin Gregory suddenly passed away while in Kiev, Ukraine.

“Kevin is the dearly beloved son of Kieran and Lisa and loving brother of Conor, Declan, Aodhán, Domhnall, Fionntán and Anton, beloved uncle of Saoirse and loving boyfriend of Noza.

“The family would all like Kevin to be brought home as soon as possible. Please consider giving whatever you can to help the family at this incredibly difficult time, to ensure Kevin can be brought home to peacefully rest surrounded by those who love him.

“Funeral arrangements will follow. The family would kindly request privacy at this time.

“On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy, deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, brothers, niece, girlfriend and entire family circle.

“St Anthony pray for him.”

His brother Conor shared the JustGiving link on his Facebook page appealing for donations.

He said: “We want to bring him home, we know it may take time and we have to wait on certain things out of our control right now until it can happen, but I want to ask for some help from anyone who has anything to give to please donate to the page below.

“I also want to thank everyone on behalf of the whole family for all your kind words, messages and response we have received since news broke on Kevin’s death. My first friend, I’ll always miss him. Thank you.”

It is believed that Kevin had just moved to Ukraine with his girlfriend but previously lived in China where he worked as a teacher.

He moved there nine years ago with his friend Sean Brogan, from Castlewellan, as part of a program through the British Council.

Over the past few years Kevin was working in the Guangdong Country Garden School outside Guangzhou, one of China’s megacities in the Guangdong province along with Sean and their friends Philly Brennan who is from Seaforde and Ciarán McCann from Castlewellan.

The friends all met while playing Gaelic football for their home teams of Castlewellan, Bryansford and Leitrim over ten years ago.

While working and living in China, the four men set up a GAA club, believed to be the smallest in the world, called the Shunde Gaels.

The Shunde Gaels took to Facebook to pay tribute to Kevin over the weekend, saddened at the passing of their “brother” who “left a lasting impression on everyone he met”.

“On Saturday morning we lost a brother,” the post read.

“We would like to first send our condolences to Kevin’s girlfriend Noza and his family at home who have been massive in supporting our club from day one.

“He was one of the founding members of the Gaels and a best friend to all of us.

“He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and the hole that has been left in our hearts will never be filled.

“Please help raise money for Kevin’s family. We are calling on all our friends in the Asian GAA community to share this and support in any way you can.”

Liatroim Fontenoys GAC also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the sportsman.

In a post they said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of Kevin Gregory (RIP) in Kiev.

“Liatroim Fontenoys offer their sincerest sympathies to his parents Kieran and Lisa, and Kevin’s six younger brothers Conor, Declan, Aodhán, Domhnall, Fionntán and Anton.”

In a post on Funeral Times is pointed out that the house is strictly private at this time and that funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

You can donate to the family’s fundraiser here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kevin-gregory-in-memory?fbclid=IwAR10-pllqrCquP55QfbfdAKhjyXmf-3OSH3go2oJ63cDECYHYD7ToZGb22Y