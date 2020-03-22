Community in shock after death of motorcyclist Andrew Browning

The Belfast Road in Bangor where a man died in a road crash

A motorcyclist who died in a road collision in Co Down has left the local community "deeply saddened" at this "awful tragedy", an MLA has said.

Andrew Browning (56) was killed in the incident which took place on the Belfast Road in Bangor last Friday evening.

He was from the Donaghadee area.

The PSNI revealed the two-vehicle collision - which occurred on the outskirts of the town at Rathgael - involved a Renault Captur and a motorcycle. Speaking at the weekend, North Down MLA Gordon Dunne said: "This is tragic news, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected at this terrible time.

"It is an awful tragedy for any family to have to face and I know local people are shocked and saddened at this latest fatality."

Mr Dunne added: "This is a very sad reminder of the dangers of our roads."

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage, to get in touch via 101 quoting reference number 1215 of 20/03/20.