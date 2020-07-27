Community in shock after two men and a woman killed in Portglenone crash

Police at the scene of an accident on the Hiltonstown Road near Portglenone Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Three people have been killed in a two vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

A number of roads were closed in Portglenone, after the crash on the Lisnahunshin Road on Monday morning.

A silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Audi were involved in the collision at around 10.40am.

Two men and a woman, thought to all be in their 50s, were travelling in the Passat and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the male driver of the Audi was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Pictures from the scene appear to show a badly damaged car has hit a wall of a farm building.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said the local community has been left shocked and saddened following the deaths.

"This is a terrible blow to all those involved in this incident," the North Antrim MLA said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and incidents like this are a reminder of the vital importance of road safety.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said he couldn't "begin to imagine the shock and hurt for the loved ones of those who have sadly lost their lives".

"Any death at any time is heartbreaking but in these sudden and tragic circumstances the grief and pain experienced will be even more profound," the North Antrim MLA said.

"Our prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, and indeed the entire community, at this difficult time.’’

The Lisnahunshin Road, Loan Road, Hiltonstown Road and Ballyconnelly Road have now reopened to traffic.

Inspector David Anderson said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 591 27/07/20."