Community ‘in shock’ as murder investigation launched after man (56) stabbed at NI home

One man (33) has been arrested.

Police at the scene of a suspicious death on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Police at the scene of a suspicious death in the Fallahogey Road area on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Police at the scene of a suspicious death in the Fallahogey Road area on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Police at the scene of a suspicious death in the Fallahogey Road area on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A Co Londonderry community has been left “in shock” as a murder investigation was launched into the stabbing of a 56-year-old man on Tuesday.

Police were called to the property the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea shortly before 4.50pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Murder investigation launched after man (56) is stabbed at Co Londonderry home

DCI McGuinness added: "A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea around the time to contact detectives on 101.”

Police at the scene of a suspicious death in the Fallahogey Road area on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Mid Ulster District councillor Sean McPeake said the victim’s family and work colleagues had been left “devastated” by the incident.

"The local community is in shock at the news that a man has died in an incident in Fallahogy Terrace,” the Sinn Féin representative said.

"My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time. I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.

“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has asked anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “Very sad news coming from the wider Kilrea area tonight that there has been a death of a man in his 50s. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”