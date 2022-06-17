Community in shock as nine-year-old child dies following Ballymena scrambler bike accident

Second teenager involved in critical condition in hospital

Children in the Dunclug area of Ballymena, Co Antrim, look on at a memorial for a nine-year-old boy who died following an accident involving a scrambler motorbike. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The parents of a nine-year-old boy who died following a scrambler bike accident in Ballymena have been left in shock, a priest has said.

Tributes have been paid to the child and condolences issued to the family.

A 13-year-old boy also involved in the incident is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident took place in the Dunclug area of the town at around 5pm on Thursday. It is understood the boys were riding the two bikes involved.

Fr Patrick Delargy, parish priest of All Saints' Church in Ballymena, told the BBC the families “find it very hard to process the whole matter."

"There are not the words, I find it very hard to find the right words to say in those situations," he said.

Fr Delargy said he prayed with the family and felt it brought them some comfort.

The mayor of the borough council – Noel Williams – said he is “deeply saddened” by the news.

"I wish to offer my condolences to his family,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with both families and I ask that they are given the space they need at this very difficult time.”

SDLP councillor in the area Eugene Reid said the tragic news will come as a “huge shock” to the local community.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the nine-year-old child who has tragically died following the serious motorcycle accident yesterday in the Dunclug area,” he said.

"The news of this death will come as a huge shock to the local tight-knit community. To lose a child, especially in these circumstances, is just horrendous and my thoughts are with the child’s family as they struggle to cope with the worst news imaginable for a parent.

“I would like to express my sympathies with the other child involved in this incident and their family. I know the whole community will join me in wishing them a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with them as they receive medical treatment.

“I also thank those local people who tended to the injured immediately after the incident and who are undoubtedly traumatised by the incident, as well as to the emergency services who administered first aid and ensured the injured got the best medical treatment possible.”

DUP councillor Audrey Wales has said that she can empathise with the pain the families are feeling at this sad time.

“My heart goes out to the parents, there is nothing sadder in this world than to lose a child,” she said.

“I lost my own son in 2020 so I know the heartache that family is feeling.

“The most important thing is the community rally around and support both the families right now.

“My thoughts and prayer are with all of them.”

DUP MP Paul Frew sent his condolences to the family of the boy who died.

"Terribly sad to hear this tragic news. As a father my heart goes out to the families involved. My thoughts and prayers are with them all. My thoughts also to all who attended the scene yesterday,” he said.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken added: “Very sad news - our thoughts & prayers are for both sets of family & friends.”

According to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), three emergency crews attended the accident and the Air Ambulance was also involved in the response.

One of the children is understood to have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance and the other was transported by ambulance.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 16:47 following reports of two children having been injured following a biking incident in the Dunclug area of Ballymena this afternoon.

“NIAS dispatched three Emergency Crews and a Doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A boy aged nine has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle collision in the Dunclug area of Ballymena, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

“He died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a collision between two bikes that occurred on Thursday, 16th June at around 4.55pm.

“A second boy age 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

“A full investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 16/06/22.”