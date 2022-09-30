Community left ‘reeling’ as five-year-old boy dies after being struck by van while riding his bike in Co Londonderry

A five-year-old child has died after being struck by a van in Co Londonderry.

Ollie Simmons-Watt is believed to have been on his bike when the single vehicle collision happened in Limavady on Thursday.

The child was rushed to hospital following the incident which happened at 3.40pm in the Irwin Avenue area.

Police are appealing for information.

PSNI sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

"We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

"The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22"

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the local community has been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

“The entire community in Limavady and everyone across East Derry are absolutely heartbroken at the tragic passing of Ollie Simmons-Watt," she said.

“I can’t begin to imagine what his family are going through, but they have my deepest sympathies and I hope they will take some comfort from the outpouring of support at this awful time.”

The MLA described the shock that has rippled through the “very tight-knit” community which has been left “reeling”.

" I have no doubt that the local community will rally around the Simmons-Watt family in their hour of need and do all they can to help as they come to terms with this devastating loss," Ms Hunter added.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services, including our ambulance and air ambulance staff who responded to this incident and would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police as soon as possible to assist with their investigation.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has also expressed sympathy to the family of the boy.

“The local community is in shock and heartbroken at the tragic death of young Ollie Simmons-Watt last night,” she said.

“My immediate thoughts are with the little boy’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information about this collision to bring it forward to the police.”