Community Pharmacy chief hits back at claims aired on Good Morning Britain of NI medicine shortages

The chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI has hit back at claims that medicine supplies into Northern Ireland are being impacted as a result of the protocol.

Gerard Greene said he wanted to “reassure” patients and the public that “medicine supplies into Northern Ireland are good”.

Mr Greene made the remarks in response to a package aired on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme on Friday.

During the segment, Roger Pollen from the Federation of Small Businesses said a number of his members running chemist shops and small wholesale distribution businesses were finding “real difficulty accessing supplies”.

Mr Pollen suggested they are “really suffering” and some he had talked to have referenced “closing because of the pressure they are facing”.

Concerns have previously been raised about concerns regarding the supply of medicines as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists and sparked protests.

There had been warnings that thousands of medicines could be withdrawn from sale here as a result of the Irish Sea border.

A grace period around medicines was due to expire in January, but the UK government has indefinitely extended it.

Mr Greene reassured the public any shortages of medicines were “sporadic”.

“Community Pharmacy NI is aware of comments made on Good Morning Britain today with regards to medicine supplies into Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I want to reassure the patients and the wider public that contrary to the views expressed in the media today, medicine supplies into Northern Ireland are good at present.

Community pharmacists will continue to work, as they have always done, to source and provide patients in Northern Ireland with the medicines that they have been prescribed.

“While there are inevitably sporadic shortages of some medicine lines from time to time, as there has been over recent years right across the UK, CPNI continues to work with the Department of Health and other stakeholders to ensure the supply of medicines to pharmacies and patients in NI is maintained going forward.”

The comments come amid continuing negotiations on Friday between UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Following talks with the EU, a UK Government spokesperson said: "Lord Frost and EU Commission Vice-President Sefcovic met today in London to consider the state of play in discussions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Lord Frost noted that there remained significant gaps to be bridged between the UK and EU positions. He noted that, as set out to the House of Lords on November 10, it remained the UK's preference to find a consensual way forward, but that Article 16 safeguards were a legitimate part of the protocol's provisions.

"Lord Frost also underlined the need to address the full range of issues the UK had identified in the course of discussions, if a comprehensive and durable solution was to be found that supported the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and was in the best interests of Northern Ireland.

"In this context, although talks had so far been conducted in a constructive spirit, Lord Frost underlined that in order to make progress, it was important to bring new energy and impetus to discussions.

"Accordingly, intensified talks will take place between teams in Brussels next week on all issues, giving particular attention to medicines and customs issues. Lord Frost and the vice-president will meet at the end of the week to consider progress."

Maros Sefcovic said key areas of contention between the EU and UK - such as on medicines - could be solved as early as next week.

He told a press conference that there were areas that were "actually quite low-hanging fruit" in the negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Sefcovic said: "And I believe that if our experts put their mind to it, they can actually resolve it within a week, I really believe so, because we are so close."

He said he hoped that would put "new momentum" into discussions which would "hopefully open up other doors and lead us to success".