Community raises £3,000 for homeless blaze family

The scene of the fire at Princeton Drive, Lurgan

More than £3,000 has been raised for a Co Armagh family after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The blaze took place in the Princeton Drive area of Lurgan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing at the time, the community has rallied together to help the homeowner and her seven children, who are aged between three and 14.

A drop-off point for clothes and other items was set up in South Lurgan Community House in a bid to help the family get back on their feet.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page on Facebook saw over £3,000 donated to the family in just 24 hours.

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart praised the local community for helping the family through their traumatic time.

"This is a devastating experience for a family who have lost everything," said the DUP representative.

"The community have very much rallied around them and I will be working with the family to try and help them in whatever way I can."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire, which is believed to have been accidental, started on the first floor of the property and that a full investigation will take place.

Two appliances attended the scene at 12.30am on Saturday after the call came through at 12.24am.