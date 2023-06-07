Community raises over £24,000 for Air Ambulance NI in memory of tragic Co Fermanagh girl (13)

Caitlin (13) tragically passed away on December 8, two days after being involved in a road traffic collision.

The Hogg family presenting the money from the fundraiser to Air Ambulance NI.

A Co Fermanagh community has raised more than £24,000 for Air Ambulance NI in memory of the late Caitlin Hogg.

Caitlin, who was 13-years-old, tragically passed away on December 8 last year, two days after being involved in a road traffic collision.

The emergency helicopter flew her to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast in the aftermath of the accident.

In the immediate aftermath of Caitlin’s passing, her family chose to have donations in-lieu of flowers to Air Ambulance NI Charity, raising over £5,700.

Caitlin was a dedicated and talented player for Kinawley GAA.

In late January, Kinawley GAA organised an event which challenged Caitlin’s team mates to walk ‘Ten Million Steps for Caitlin’, taking place around their local football pitch.

Caitlin’s family, friends and people from across the entire community joined the girls three evenings a week over a six-week period and walked together in her memory in all weather conditions.

This raised a further £18,391 for Air Ambulance NI.

Speaking about the initiative, Aine Haren from Kinawley GAA said, “Caitlin was a beautiful young lady, both inside and out, a credit to her family.

“She had such a generous smile and loving nature. Her loss cast a huge shadow over the entire community and affected so many people in different ways.

“Initially we wanted to organise something so that her friends and teammates could spend time together, especially after Christmas when there is not much activity happening and the evenings are bleak and dark,” she continued.

“38 girls took part in the challenge, and put in an unbelievable effort - but it was the support from the wider community that was truly overwhelming.

“Huge numbers attended the walks each night and it offered people a chance to come together, talk and support one another.

“Despite the tragic circumstances, it was a truly heart-warming experience and a great comfort to all, exemplified by the final night where hundreds of people from all over the county and beyond attended,” she added.

Caitlin's team mates at Kinawley GAA organised the fundraiser.

We are eternally grateful to Caitlin’s family for allowing us to run the event in her memory. It was something we didn’t realise we all needed.”

In a joint statement, Caitlin’s mum Rosemary and dad Bob said: “Caitlin was such a fun-loving, caring and generous child who we miss dearly. She touched the lives of many, and her family, friends and community meant the world to her.

“We are so overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who contributed to Air Ambulance NI in her memory.

“When Kinawley GAA approached us about the idea of organising a ‘Ten Million Steps for Caitlin Challenge’ we were truly honoured by such a gesture in memory of our darling Caitlin.”

Air Ambulance NI is a local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.

Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance NI Fundraising Manager, said, “This is an incredible donation in Caitlin’s memory.

“To see something so positive happening after such a tragedy is humbling.

“Kinawley GAA should be commended on how they brought the entire community together and allowed everyone a way to express their grief in the weeks and months after the loss of Caitlin, especially for her family and young club mates.

“The combined donation from Kinawley GAA and donations in-lieu of flowers of over £24k will fund the air ambulance for over three days,” he added.

“This potentially could help save the lives, brains and limbs of six individuals in the region following a serious trauma or medical incident.

“The Hogg family and the entire community of Kinawley have made this happen. We can’t thank them enough for their support and strength after such a devastating time.”