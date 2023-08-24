Community rallies around family of man in serious condition in hospital after bonfire fall

Incident was the latest in which a number of people have fallen from bonfires in Northern Ireland.

The Sperrin Park bonfire was one of several built throughout Derry to mark the annual Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry commemoration, which took place on Saturday.

A community is rallying around the family of a young man who suffered horrific injuries after falling from a bonfire in Derry.

The man is understood to have been helping to light the bonfire at Sperrin Park in the Waterside area of the city on Friday night when he slipped and fell to the ground.

He was first taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry but later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they are no longer able to provide condition updates on patients. However, it is understood the man remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call to the Sperrin Park bonfire shortly before 11.30pm on Friday.

Two ambulances were sent to the emergency call-out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance,” added the NIAS spokesperson.

Local people have launched a fundraising appeal to support the man’s family with the costs of travelling to the Belfast hospital.

Close to £1,200 has been raised in support of the family.

The bonfire was built on land owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A council spokesperson said it is aware of Friday night’s tragic incident.

"Council were not involved in the bonfire and have made contact with relevant statutory agencies in order to discuss the incident,” the spokesperson added.

The Sperrin Park bonfire was one of a number built to mark the annual Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry commemoration.

Thousands of people took part in the commemoration on Saturday.

The bonfires are traditionally lit in unionist areas of Derry on the night before the commemoration.

However, tragedy struck at the Sperrin Park fire when the young man fell from the large structure in what local people have described as a “freak accident”.

The incident was the latest in which people have fallen from bonfires in Northern Ireland.

Last month, a man suffered serious injuries when he fell from an Eleventh night bonfire in Newtownards, County Down.

Footage of the moment the man fell from the huge fire was shared widely on social media.

In July 2022, a man died after falling from a bonfire he was helping to build at a site in Larne, Co Antrim. John Steele, a father-of-two in his 30s, was from the Antiville area of the town.

He fell from the bonfire when he was struck on the head by a pallet which had fallen from above.

The powerful blow caused the former window cleaner to lose his balance and it sent him crashing to the ground.

Meanwhile, police are continuing an investigation into the burning of poppy wreaths on a bonfire in the nationalist Creggan area of Derry this week.

Aftermath of bonfire

A number of Union Jack flags and unionist election posters were also burned on the bonfire on Tuesday night.

The PSNI said the placing of poppy wreaths is being investigated by police as a potential hate crime.

A police spokesperson described the material placed on the bonfire as a "provocative display".

Last week there was two nights of rioting in the Galliagh area of Derry following the removal of wood and other materials from a bonfire site.

The Department for Communities said it had cleared the site due to "public safety concerns".

The material was being gathered close to homes on a large green space owned by the department.

In the most serious incident during the trouble, a teenage girl suffered a broken jaw when she was hit with a piece of shrapnel from a burning car.