Community request PSNI aid after houses attacked by snowballs in Derry

Interface violence broke out in the Waterside area of Londonderry after houses were attacked with snowballs.

The local council’s community safety manager will now contact the PSNI to request that extra resources are deployed to some areas of the city at times of snowfall.

It follows a proposal from DUP councillor Niree McMorris at a meeting of the environment and regeneration committee.

Ms McMorris highlighted the issue of interface violence during a discussion on the recent snowfall.

She said: “The last couple of nights I have been at the interface of Irish Street and Top of the Hill where there has been interface violence starting off with houses being attacked by snowballs, but it has escalated into interface violence.

“It has been a few long nights and maybe we could make a proposal to speak to the PSNI in regard to putting on extra resources in times of the snow.”

Karen McFarland, director of health and communities, suggested contacting the council’s safety expert to ask him to make contact with the PSNI and raise that issue in relation to this area and ask for it to be followed up. Ms McMorris agreed.

The topic of snowballing was first raised by Alderman Maurice Devenney who suggested parents should be checking on where their children are at times of snowfall.

He said: “The snowfalls can be a lot of fun for people out sledging and snowballing but I have heard of a lot of incidents, and I even heard on the radio about a driver who had her mother who was over 80 years of age in the car when they had their window broken.

“There have been a number of snowballing incidents that have taken place on the main road and other roads. We need to call out to parents and ask them where their children are.

“Yes, snowballing is fun but it’s dangerous when cars are being attacked and windows are being broken.”

SDLP councillor Steven Edwards referred to wider problems in the council area.

He added: “There have been a number of incidents, especially around Newtownstewart, which have been raised with myself. We were all young once and threw snowballs but throwing snowballs at traffic is unacceptable.”