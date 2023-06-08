Community searches carried out for missing Co Antrim woman not seen since Friday

Community groups in Ballymena have carried out searches for a missing woman who has not been seen since Friday.

On Wednesday, police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for the whereabouts of Chloe Mitchell (21).

Chloe was last seen in the Harryville area in the town at 6.45pm on Friday wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

The Harryville Residents Association carried out a search from a car park in the area on Wednesday evening.

Ballykeel and District Community Association also carried out a search for the young woman and said on social media they were “praying (she) is found safe and well soon”.

Her family have made a series of appeals on social media, asking anyone who may have information on Chloe’s location or may have seen her over the weekend to get in touch with them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.”