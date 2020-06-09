Community shock after death of farmer David Crockett

Investigation launched into incident

The Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has launched an investigation into the death of a man on a farm in Londonderry on Monday.

The man has been named locally as farmer David Crockett. It has been reported that he died in an accident.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Monday on the farm on the Coshquin Road, near the border with Donegal.

Mr Crockett had been regularly featured in the media around Brexit, with his farm being on both sides of the border.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was saddened to hear of Mr Crockett's passing.

"Really sorry to hear about the death of David Crockett in Derry last night," the Foyle MP said.

"My thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this time."

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson said the local community had been shocked and saddened by the death.

“An investigation into the cause of the man’s death is now underway," she said.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life at this sad and difficult time."

A HSENI spokesperson confirmed an investigation was underway.

"HSENI is aware of the incident and is making enquires. Our thoughts are with the deceased's family at this tragic time," he said.