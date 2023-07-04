Community ‘shock and heartbreak’ over man’s death after falling from cliff in Portrush

The Coastguard at the scene of the incident at Ramore Head

A man has died after falling from a cliff in Portrush.

Emergency services were tasked to the incident on Ramore Head in Portrush shortly after 7pm on Monday night.

The PSNI said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers attended along with our colleagues from other emergency services, including HM Coastguard. Sadly, the man died at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

Coastguard teams; including the Rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick, were involved in the attempted rescue operation alongside the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a statement on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

“A casualty was recovered, but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”

Carla Lockhart MP said the incident had left a family grieving.

"Such sad news. Our thoughts are very much with all those caught up in this tragic incident,” she said.

"The beginning of the summer holidays and a family plunged into grief. Many thanks to our emergency services who are always to the fore in times of need.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the community was suffering from “shock and heartbreak”.

"My immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died on Ramore Head in Portrush today,” she said.

“It is suspected that the man died after tragically falling over the cliff. The shock and heartbreak of this terrible incident will be felt right across the community.

“I would like pay tribute to the Coastguards, the Air Ambulance and all emergency services who were on the scene.”