Community shock as man and woman killed and two injured in Ballymoney crash horror

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s have died in a collision on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney.

The crash, involving a car and a telehandler, occurred just after 4pm on Monday afternoon.

The man was the driver of the car while the woman was a rear passenger. Two other people, a man and a woman, who were also travelling in the vehicle were treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

TUV leader and North Antrim MLA Jim Allister urged people to take care on the roads.

He said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the accident in which two people tragically lost their lives. One can only imagine the pain and heartbreak of those who have lost loved ones.

“I understand that a number of vehicles have been involved in this accident and my thoughts and prayers are with all those involved at this difficult time.

“Yesterday marked the start of road safety week. This tragedy once again highlights how dangerous our roads can be. I would appeal for all road users to take extra care when travelling. We have already had more than enough tragedy and I don’t want to see any more lives cut short.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said the community was in shock following the tragedy.

The North Antrim MLA said: "The local community has been shocked and saddened to learn of the deaths of a man and a woman in a road crash on the Benvardin Road near Ballymoney.

"I have no doubt the community will support the families of those who died in the days and months ahead.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in this crash at this sad and difficult time.”

To have loved ones taken so suddenly leaves not just profound grief, but devastating shock as well. Claire Sugden

DUP North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey offered his sympathies to the family and friends of those killed.

"This will also be a devastating blow to the local community who would ordinarily want to pay their respects and rally around the families involved," he said.

" However, I have no doubt, even in these most trying of days as we face a pandemic, they will uphold the families in their thoughts and prayers.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden also offered her condolences.

“This is a devastating loss of life, and while words can’t even begin to lessen the pain being experienced by their families I offer my deepest sympathies at this impossibly difficult time," she said.

"To have loved ones taken so suddenly leaves not just profound grief, but devastating shock as well.

“I sincerely hope the other two passengers who were in the car recover from their injuries as soon as possible.”

The road was closed to allow for examinations of the scene and has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1317 16/11/20.