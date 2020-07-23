Community 'shocked' after death of man in early morning crash in Derry

The scene of the fatal accident in Londonderry yesterday

A community is in shock after a man died following a single-vehicle crash in Londonderry.

The victim, who was the sole occupant of the car which crashed on the Northland Road shortly before 6am yesterday, passed away a short time later at Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

Political representatives offered their condolences.

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said the news had come as a great shock to the community.

"This death is a tragedy and will bring sadness to all those involved," she said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

"I want to express my sympathy to the friends and family of the man who lost his life at this sad and difficult time."

Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke also expressed his sympathy.

He said: "On behalf of all the people in our city, I extend our condolences to the family of this gentleman.

"I can only imagine how shocked and saddened they were when this dreadful news reached them this morning.

"Any loss of life on our roads is a tragedy and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning who witnessed the crash to give whatever assistance they can to the PSNI."

The Northland Road remained closed for several hours yesterday.

Inspector Rory Bradley appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who captured it on their dashcam, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 218 of 23/07/20.