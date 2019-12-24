Community shocked by man's death in Poyntzpass road accident

Police cordoned off the scene on the Tandragee Road in Poyntzpass

Condolences have been offered to the loved ones of a male pedestrian who was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Newry.

The incident occurred in Poyntzpass around 6pm on Saturday evening.

The collision, which took place on the Tandragee Road near the Acton crossroads, involved a silver Mitsubishi Shogun, a red Vauxhall Astra and black Volkswagen Tiguan.

Emergency services, including the PSNI and the Ambulance Service, tried to save the man's life, but he passed away at the scene, according to a police statement.

The road reopened yesterday afternoon, after being closed in both directions following the incident.

Motorists had been advised to seek alternative routes while investigating officers continued to make enquiries.

The man's name and age have not yet been released to the media.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough councillor Alderman Glenn Barr yesterday offered his deepest sympathies to the pedestrian's family and friends.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the man's loved ones at this very difficult time," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"This is a tragedy for them, especially for it to happen in the mouth of Christmas.

"I offer them my deepest sympathies in the difficult times ahead for them."

The DUP member, who said the death had left the community shocked and stunned, also urged anyone with information in relation to the collision to pass it on to police.

Meanwhile, the PSNI yesterday stepped up its investigation into the incident by appealing for motorists with dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

PSNI Inspector Johnstone urged those who may have been in the vicinity of the collision at the time of the incident to contact officers via the non-emergency number 101.

Callers with information should quote reference number 1409 of 22/12/19.