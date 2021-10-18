Competition: The National Trust is giving a free family day pass to 1,000 lucky Belfast Telegraph readers

Holiday cottages at Crom, County Fermanagh. Located on the shores of Upper Lough Erne, Crom is one of the most romantic and peaceful places in Northern Ireland. ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The Belfast Telegraph is today launching a competition where lucky readers can win one of 1,000 National Trust family passes – giving them free access to one of six National Trust properties across Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s largest conservation charity, the National Trust looks after some of the country’s most iconic and treasured attractions. From the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience to the celebrated mansion house at Castle Ward and the award-winning gardens at Mount Stewart, the National Trust offers access and enjoyment to the world outside your window.

Jonny Clarke, Operations Director for the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “Our mission as a conservation charity is to provide access to nature, beauty and history for everyone, for ever. I am delighted that we have teamed up with the Belfast Telegraph to offer 1,000 families the chance to explore history inside and out and connect to green spaces with one of these free family day passes. Getting outdoors and spending time in nature is truly a tonic for the senses and I hope our winners really enjoy the benefits that access to nature provides.”

Belfast Telegraph Editor in Chief Eoin Brannigan said: “Perhaps the only silver lining as we lived through lockdowns over the last couple of years was how many people rediscovered the great outdoors. Now, thanks to the Belfast Telegraph’s link-up with the National Trust, 1,000 families can get a closer look at some of our finest attractions - inside and out – for free. I’m delighted with this partnership, and I hope I can get a chance myself to explore some of these amazing places.”

Winners will be able to redeem their voucher at one of six National Trust places during the month of November. Participating places are Florence Court, The Argory, Rowallane Garden, Mount Stewart, Castle Ward and The Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience. Each ticket allows free access for two adults and up to three children any day of the week, a saving of up to £32.50 per family.

To enter visit www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/nationaltrust The competition closes on October 31 2021.