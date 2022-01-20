Complaint over port staff probe ‘beyond watchdog’s jurisdiction’

The local government watchdog has thrown out a complaint against Mid and East Antrim (MEA) Borough Council — because the council reported itself.

The Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman (NIPSO) dismissed the complaint that followed claims that an inquiry into the withdrawal of council staff from the Port of Larne last February had been “misled by MEA representatives”.

A report by Stormont’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) had said that it “considers that there was limited justification for suspending staff from undertaking checks”.

It also “did not identify any evidence to indicate that this decision was proportionate to the full range of information available” to the DUP-run Stormont Department and council officials at the time in relation to “potential threats” from loyalist paramilitaries.

Twelve environmental health officers employed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council were temporarily withdrawn from inspection duties at the Port of Larne where they had been assisting with post Brexit checks.

But the Chief Constable Simon Byrne said in February that the PSNI had no evidence of “credible threats” against port workers.

NIPSO has now told the council that its complaint “is outside the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman”.

It advised the council that the Ombudsman can investigate a complaint made by a member of the public, either an individual or a body other than a listed authority.

A letter to the council explained that it is a listed authority and in making this self-referral, the council is acting in its capacity as such.

“In this case, it is clear, there is no person aggrieved and the council has referred itself as a public body to the Ombudsman,” the letter stated.

The council was also told that there is “no mechanism within the provision of the 2016 Act for a listed authority to refer a member of its own staff to the Ombudsman for investigation”.

In September, TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston proposed that the council “forward on” the investigation to NIPSO to investigate the AERA report and the “failings” that were highlighted.

DUP Councillor Peter Johnston described the proposal at the time as “a bit of a political point-scoring exercise”.

Councillors were informed of correspondence received from AERA seeking an assurance from the council that recommendations from a hearing into the controversial withdrawal of staff from Larne Port have been implemented.

The findings and recommendations were agreed by the majority of the Stormont committee members following its investigation into the decision made by the Department and MEABC to withdraw staff from undertaking checks on goods entering Larne and Belfast ports on a temporary basis on February 1.

The Northern Ireland Protocol requires the completion of checks on certain goods shipped from GB into ports in advance of onward transit to the Republic. The responsibility for undertaking these checks is shared between DAERA and local councils.

Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly said that the recommendations should be been applied in full.

DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen stated he was “more than happy to stand over that we have taken on board.”

Mr Gaston said he hoped that there will be “lessons learned” by council and called for “openness and transparency”.