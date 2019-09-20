Complaints about noise in Northern Ireland fall by 3% in a year

Complaints about noise in Northern Ireland have fallen, new figures show

Complaints about noise in Northern Ireland have fallen, new figures show.

Reports received by district councils dropped by 3% between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

The statistics are detailed in a report published yesterday by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Figures collated by local council areas show that a total of 11,766 complaints were received in 2017/18, compared 12,105 recorded in the previous year.

Domestic noise, which includes loud music, televisions, parties and noisy animals accounted for 81% of all noise complaints, according to the latest statistics.

The others related to commerce and leisure (8%), noise in the street (4%), construction (3%), industry (2%) and transport (2%).

The report said: "Neighbourhood noise problems can arise from many quarters. The lack of consideration for the rights of others is a contributory factor in many of these problems.

"The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs considers that increasing education on noise prevention is one way of tackling the problem and is keen for the councils to continue their efforts to raise noise issues on local agendas."

The number of noise complaints in Northern Ireland in 2017/18 are 40% greater than the total number of noise complaints in Northern Ireland in 2003/04.

Noise complaints rose each year between 2003/04 and 2006/07, when they reached 11,923 complaints. Since 2006/07, the highest number of complaints was for the 2011/12 year, when they reached 12,193.