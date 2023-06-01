Concepta Leonard inquest: Officer describes murder scene as ‘worst I’ve ever encountered’

Concepta Leonard, who was killed by her ex-partner in 2017 (Pic: Pacemaker)

The first police officer to locate the body of Concepta Leonard following her murder has told an inquest that the scene he encountered was “the worst I’ve ever seen”.

Ms Leonard was killed by Paedar Phair (55) in her Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, home on May 15, 2017, who was found in the garage of the property having taken his own life.

Her son, Conor Gallagher, who has Down’s syndrome, was aged 30 when Ms Leonard was murdered and, despite being injured, managed to raise the alarm.

Ms Leonard died from multiple stab wounds to her chest and abdomen and there was evidence of defensive cuts to her hands, including potential attempts to grab the blade.

She had ended the relationship with Phair, who, according to witnesses, had steadily isolated her from family and friends in what had become a controlling, domestic abuse situation.

Fergal Leonard, Ms Leonard’s brother, said he suspected something was wrong, but that she didn’t disclose anything until she obtained an emergency non-molestation order.

Until that time, Mr Leonard said he “had no idea of what was going on, or what Phair’s capacity for violence was”.

After securing the order, Ms Leonard appeared better and was in the process of selling her house to move closer to her family.

She was looking forward to starting a new job, as a primary school cook, and moving house, confident the court order would provide security.

However, Phair breached the non-molestation order several times and Mr Leonard criticised the police for not properly following these up.

He said: “I feel that Concepta was let down by some of the agencies. I think opportunities were missed to arrest Phair — and that would have been a different future to the way things are now. Concepta was very much loved, and is still very much loved, by all our family.”

Maguiresbridge murderer Peadar Phair

Sinead McKenna, Ms Leonard’s best friend, disclosed that Concepta’s chief concern was Phair attacking her in front of Conor, which he ultimately did.

On one occasion, Ms Leonard said she had a very bad feeling and asked Ms McKenna to look after Conor should anything happened to her.

Ms McKenna was due to meet Ms Leonard at her home on the day of the murder and, on arrival, saw the area sealed off, with police and ambulance crews at the scene.

She told the inquest that police would not let her through the cordon and that an officer had said there had been a “grave incident” in one of the houses.

Ms McKenna enquired if it was Ms Leonard’s home and was told that it was. She also enquired about Conor and was informed he was with paramedics.

The inquest heard Conor describe Phair coming through the front door, then shout and push Ms Leonard, before taking both their phones and repeatedly stab her.

Conor managed to retrieve the phones from Phair, throwing one at him and telling him to “put the knife away”.

Phair, once struck by the phone on the head, then turned to Conor and stabbed him in the stomach, then fled the scene.

While an alarm fitted in the house had already been activated, Conor, despite being wounded and terrified, managed to call police.

The third day of the inquest heard from the first officer to enter the property, who explained that when police receive a report of an incident involving a weapon, a separate sector, known as Incident Control and dubbed ‘Silver Command’, take over and communicate instructions on how the scene should be handled.

The officer described arriving within around five minutes of being alerted to the emergency, finding Conor in a blood-stained T-shirt.

On inspection, he discovered Conor had been stabbed in the stomach, and while tending to this, the officer tried to establish if there was anyone else in the house.

Conor, traumatised and in shock, was able to say “Mummy” and “bedroom”.

“He then repeated ‘Paedar Phair’ over and over again while making a cutting motion with his finger across his throat,” said the officer.

As more police arrived, he observed them checking the rear of the house.

Meanwhile, having received instructions from Silver Command to enter the house, the officer drew his gun and issued numerous warnings of “armed police”.

He and another officer moved through the house and initially found nothing out of place until they entered Ms Leonard’s bedroom.

“I saw a large number of apparent blood spatters inside the doorway and more on the duvet on the bed. I saw a female, lying on her left side, between the bed and en-suite bathroom. She was facing me. I was in no doubt she was dead.”

The officer radioed that he had found Ms Leonard and was instructed to exit the house and not re-enter in order to preserve evidence at the crime scene.

On leaving by the front door, the officer’s colleague shouted for assistance, having discovered Phair in the garage.

The officer assisted his colleague in performing CPR and noticed blood on Phair’s right hand and on his shirt.

He felt warm to the touch but there appeared to be no pulse.

A Rapid Response paramedic arrived, followed quickly by an ambulance, and the medical crews worked on Phair for some 30-40 minutes, during which the officer assisted by alternating with colleagues to provide CPR.

Phair was transported to hospital where efforts to save him continued, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Asked by counsel for the Coroner if it was fair to say that this was a deeply distressing and dreadful scene which confronted him, the officer replied: “Yes… It was the worst I’ve ever seen.”

The inquest resumes next week.