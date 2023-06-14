Concepta Leonard’s death ‘predictable and preventable’, says ex-PSNI domestic violence specialist

A retired PSNI specialist domestic violence officer has said she believes Concepta Leonard’s death and the attack on her son Conor was “predictable and preventable”.

Last week, Coroner Anne-Louise Toal found that Concepta Leonard (51) was stabbed to death by Paedar Phair (55) at her home in Maguiresbridge on May 15 2017.

She had ended the relationship several months beforehand due to Phair’s controlling and abusive behaviour.

However, he could not accept this and set about a campaign of harassment through persistent calls to her and then her son from various numbers.

As matters escalated, Concepta reported Phair to police and he was arrested, then released on bail with a condition of no contact with her.

Unperturbed, Phair continued, ramping up his harassment and putting Concepta in further fear.

Despite making numerous reports to police of bail breaches no action was taken, so Concepta successfully applied for an emergency Non-Molestation Order (NMO).

But Phair’s persistent harassment continued unabated.

Concepta meanwhile was taking extra steps to protect herself and her son, engaging with Women’s Aid, installing a panic alarm, changing her locks and putting her house up for sale with the intention of moving closer to her family.

Throughout this time records show she was repeatedly alerting police to ongoing contact, which now put Phair in breach not just of his bail but also the NMO.

Retired domestic violence police officer Nuala Lappin has reviewed the inquest findings in detail

“Too many red flags were missed and while I wouldn’t say they were ignored there appears to have been what could best be described as a relaxed attitude to risk,” she said.

“Of particular concern were the repeated reports of Phair breaching bail and the NMO which effectively left him unfettered and unchallenged. On each occasion these breaches were not addressed, and his confidence grew as to what he could and did get away with.

“His non-compliance with legal structures combined with a significant previous convictions involving domestic abuse, weapon possession and threats to kill, should have made him a high risk domestic violence perpetrator to PSNI and in particular the Public Protection Unit.

“Concepta was assisting PSNI by sourcing the phone box from which she believed Phair was phoning her and suggesting CCTV footage may be available of this.

“Tragically, she communicated this evidence the day before her death by leaving a voicemail on the phone of the designated officer to her case. As we now know that officer was on leave and only heard the voicemail on his return to work after Concepta’s murder.

“Given the circumstances a temporary replacement should have been assigned and all messages to the original officer’s mobile should have been diverted to their sergeant or similar for assessment and logging.”

She continued: “All domestic cases unfortunately have a very high likelihood of becoming a serious tragic incident as this case very much demonstrates.

“All warning signs were there, including a high-risk serial offender and a very isolated victim. Concepta was frightened but still did the right things, from engaging with the correct agencies and repeatedly seeking help and reassurance from the police which was not forthcoming.

“In all the circumstances, I believe this terrible outcome was both predictable and preventable.”

Nuala concluded: “It cannot be forgotten, unlike any other crime or incident police deal with, domestics have the highest incidence of becoming fatal tragic events and each individual call that comes in must be viewed from that mindset.

“Attitudes and practices must change if the enduring horror of domestic abuse and homicides are to be dealt with effectively as the scourge on society they are.”