Concern after bogus caller ‘looking for counterfeit notes’ targets older people

Concerns have been raised after reports of a man targeting homes of older people in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area claiming to be investigating counterfeit notes.

Detectives are appealing for information following two reports of suspicious circumstances in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area on Saturday, November 13.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said that some time between 10am and 10:15am, it was reported that a male approximately 5”5 in height, aged in his 20s, wearing a hi-vis style jacket, glasses and having brown hair arrived at a house at the Saintfield Road area of Castlereagh claiming to be investigating counterfeit bank notes.

The male asked if the female occupant aged in her 90s had any bank notes and when she returned, the male was inside the house and then left. Nothing was taken during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Westbury added: “At around 11am, it was reported that a male described as being aged in his 50s, of stocky build and wearing a bright yellow jacket approached a property at the Moira Road area of Lisburn.

"It was reported the male then spoke to a male occupant aged in his 80s stating he was looking for counterfeit notes. The male then walked off from the property, as the male occupant asked to see his identification. Nothing was taken during the incident and the male did not gain entry to the property.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these incidents.”

Police took the opportunity to remind people to treat with caution unexpected persons who come to their door.

Bogus callers use many guises, the PSNI explained, they may offer to do work around your property, while other callers may seek to gain entry to use facilities.

While distracted, an accomplice may enter your premises via an unlocked door to steal cash and items of value.

Often individuals will not be aware this has occurred until they have left. Genuine callers will carry ID, so police advise asking them for documentation for inspection before permitting entry to your home.

Detective Sergeant Westbury continued: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the time of the incidents to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 826 of 13/11/21.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“You can use the Quickcheck number – by dialling 101 to check if a caller is genuine."