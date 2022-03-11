Concern as Education Authority hit by school cleaning staff shortage

The Education Authority (EA) has been hit by a shortage of school cleaning staff.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the EA is experiencing difficulties securing relief staff in all areas, not just cleaners.

It comes at a time when Covid is still very much spreading throughout Northern Ireland, including in our classrooms.

The EA is responsible for ensuring that primary and secondary education services are available to meet the needs of children and young people in schools across the country.

According to the EA's website, it is currently recruiting for a range of relief staff, including cleaners, bus drivers, classroom assistants, administrative staff and maintenance workers.

Ms McIlveen was recently asked via a written Assembly question if she was aware of the staffing problems.

She replied: "I am aware that the EA is experiencing difficulties in all areas in securing relief staff, including temporary cleaning staff.

"To address this issue, the EA cleaning service is seeking to develop innovative methods to recruit and retain relief staff to support schools. Additional measures being taken include the use of temporary relief lists and temporary relief staff, together with additional hours and response cleans for those schools experiencing staff shortages."

SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan said a shortage of cleaning staff in our schools is having a "significant impact", especially with Covid “spreading in our communities even as we begin to emerge from the worst restrictions of the pandemic”.

SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan hit out at the situation

"We know that regular cleaning can help protect us against the virus, so it’s highly concerning that our schools do not have the cleaning staff they need," he said.

“From last year, I have been calling on Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to introduce a reserve list of education staff, including cleaners, to be deployed in our schools where needed and I’m glad to see she is finally taking this on board. Enough time has been wasted already and we need to see these staff trained and in our schools as soon as possible.

“That we cannot ensure adequate numbers of cleaning staff for our schools during a pandemic is a damning indict of the minister and her department and their response to Covid. Continued calls for action to keep pupils and staff safe have been ignored, but the least we should be able to guarantee is a clean environment with the appropriate safeguards in place.”

The news comes as EA education welfare officers are in the middle of the "longest period of continuous strike action in the history of the Education Authority".

Trade union Nipsa said around 130 welfare officers are involved in the 16-day strike, which began earlier this week, in a dispute over pay.

Nipsa acting assistant secretary Alan Law said: “Education welfare officers play a hugely important role in the education of children and young people.

"They are instrumental in ensuring that attendance levels improve and work with families to ensure that this happens. There are extensive waiting lists to access an education welfare officer.

"As of January 31, 2022, 925 children and young people are not having their needs met by the Education Authority. Nipsa regrets that the refusal by the Education Authority to address the pay demand is leading to increased waiting times.

"Nipsa members want to be providing for these vulnerable children and their families, but staff continues to be forced into industrial action as all other attempts to resolve this dispute have failed.

"As a result, Nipsa members continue their industrial action tomorrow and will be participating in almost continuous strike action from March 8 until April 1.

"We remain ready to enter meaningful negotiations to resolve this dispute and call on all the Education Authority to do likewise.”