Concern as west Belfast has just 1% of city’s cycling infrastructure

Sinn Fein councillor says in terms of investment some areas ‘not getting a look in’

West Belfast has less than 1% of all cycling infrastructure in the city, it has emerged, prompting a councillor to hit out at the disparity in provision across Northern Ireland's capital.

Only 7% of all cycling infrastructure is located in north Belfast, while in the east this figure is 51% and in the south it is 41%.

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie, who obtained the figures, said the north and west of the city "are not getting a look in" when it comes to cycling infrastructure.

He made the comments during a discussion on the extension of the Belfast Bikes scheme, a public bicycle rental programme, before the City Council's City Growth and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday night.

"I appreciate people want to talk about their own DEA's (District Electoral Areas], but I'm talking about an entire section of the city, I'm taking about 15 electoral wards that have next to no cycling infrastructure," he said.

"We're not saying other places shouldn't get [cycle lanes], I think everywhere should have them. But it needs to be a level playing field for everyone. In the last few years there has been no investment in the west of the city in terms of cycle lanes and Belfast Bikes — that's a fact."

SDLP council group leader Donal Lyons said he was sympathetic to the situation regarding north and west Belfast, however he pointed out that Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy, when he was the Minister for Regional Development in 2010, cut the cycling budget for the city by 98% — leaving just £8,000 a year.

"That's one of those bike repair stations, that's broadly what that gets.

"It doesn't leave anything for bike lanes, it doesn't allow for the extension of a public higher scheme, it doesn't allow for any provision for safety material and various other things," he said.

"So, we've started at least a decade behind other cities.”

Mr Beattie responded: "Let's get the facts right. In 2016 Chris Hazzard was the DfI [Department for Infrastructure] minister and, before the Assembly came down, he put out a consultation on Belfast Bikes and the Belfast city cycling network. This council made a corporate response to that.

"Last year, a feasibility study was completed for north and west Belfast, it's my understanding it cost £5m and we still haven't seen it."

DfI said the department does not allocate funding based on areas of the city, but Minister Nichola Mallon is planning to publish a report on the Belfast cycling network in the coming weeks, setting out proposals for a "coherent cycling network" across the city.

“In 2019, in view of the lower level of cycling infrastructure in the north and west the city, the department commissioned a specific active travel feasibility study for north and west Belfast," DfI said.

"This study was carried out by Sustrans and the findings have informed the development of the Belfast Cycling Network.

"The department also completed a short but important link at the Broadway Roundabout which ultimately connects the Falls Road through Bog Meadows to Belfast city centre.

“Work on the development of a number of walking and cycling schemes in west Belfast is getting under way, while working in partnership with other stakeholders.

"A business case for the Colin active travel network is being taken forward by Belfast City Council with support from the department and other agencies."

DfI revealed that the department is also providing funding towards Belfast City Council’s Forth Meadow Greenway project, which aims to connect shared civic space in the west of the city.