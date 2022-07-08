Concern calls to PSNI going unanswered due to lack of police officers to drive response cars

Concerns have been raised about the number of police officers who can drive official vehicles

A concern has been raised about the number of PSNI officers who are trained to drive police vehicles in response mode using blue lights and sirens, prompting fears some calls are going unanswered.

The issue was raised by UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt at a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday who queried why members had not been made aware of the issue.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the issue was logged in the PSNI's Risk Register which is available to the Policing Board - however, Mr Nesbitt said the concern has not been raised on the register.

In a letter to the Chief Constable, Mr Nesbitt said: "I have examined said register [...] and can find no such reference.

"How can it be acceptable that no Board member or senior Board staff member appears to have been aware of the issue?" he asked.

"I would, therefore, be grateful if you could either point me to where I might find the log of this issue. I would appreciate an early response, given this impacts my ability to help fulfil the Board’s statutory duty to secure an effective and efficient police service."

At the meeting on Thursday, the Chief Constable said the PSNI "try and define ourselves as being as open as we can and there's a judgement of choice about what we bring forward".

He said the issue is "caused by lack of driving instructors pre Covid and then Covid reduced the number of people we could put in a vehicle and until recently we were recruiting quite heavily and actively".

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the issue with a shortage of qualified drivers is "chief among the concerns of my response officers".

A plan is being developed in response to the backlog, which has seen officers driving longer distances more frequently, the Assistant Chief Constable added.

"In our rural areas we're seeing officers having to drive significant distances and in full protective body armour which adds additional pressures and stress to them."

It's not known how many calls, if any, have gone unanswered due to the backlog.