Concern Co Fermanagh river will take ‘years’ to recover after major fish kill in Kesh

Politicians in Co Fermanagh have expressed concern about significant damage to fish stocks after a major environmental incident on the Kesh River.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) confirmed they are investigating the incident on the river, with officers from the organisation tasked to the area at around 7.45pm on Wednesday.

It is thought as many as several thousand fish including brown tout and salmon may have been killed.

Local SDLP councillor Adam Gannon said the fish kill has caused “anxiety” in the local area.

It is the third major fish kill in Northern Ireland in as many months, with two separate incidents also taking place in Newtownabbey and Monkstown during the summer.

“I am deeply concerned by the major fish kill in Kesh River on Wednesday, it has been described as the worst incident of its type for many years and has caused anxiety in the local area about the cause,” Mr Gannon said.

“This incident has seriously depleted the local fish stock and it will take many years to return to its previous level. There are also concerns about potential pollution given the murky brown colour of the river.

“I hope the NIEA investigation will establish what happened here and what caused this fish kill. We need to identify what’s behind this so we can take action to protect our local environment and fix any issues that may have arisen as a result.”

Others in the area also condemned those responsible and called for an investigation to be called.

DUP councillor Deborah Erskine said: “Absolutely horrendous incident which must be thoroughly investigated. I will be speaking to all agencies.”

While independent councillor Emmet McAleer wrote on social media: “Another week, another reported fish kill, this time on the Glendurragh River in Kesh.

“There are hundreds of fish under the bridge here in Kesh and hundreds if not thousands further down the river...it will take years and years for this to come back.”

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the NIEA said: “On Wednesday 1st September at 19.45, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency was alerted to a fish kill observed on the Kesh River.

“NIEA officers were immediately tasked to the area and the first officer arrived on site at 20.45. It was immediately evident that a major fish kill had occurred and the investigation began.

"This carried on until 22.30 when it was evident that no immediate source could be traced. NIEA’s investigation resumed on the morning of the 2nd September with DEARA Inland Fisheries staff assessing the impact and Water Quality staff continuing their investigations to trace any possible source.

“At present NIEA have not identified the reason for the fish mortalities, and the investigation continues.

"If any member of the public has any information which can assist the investigation, this can be reported through the incident Hotline 0800 807060 quoting reference WR 8/21/0603, or pass any details through to emergency-pollution@daera-ni.gov.uk.”