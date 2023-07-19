Concern for missing woman last seen in Co Tyrone village

Michella McSorely was last seen at around on Tuesday evening in the area of Clady, near Strabane.

Police have expressed concern for a woman who has been reported missing in Co Tyrone.

Michella McSorely was last seen at around 6pm on Tuesday evening in the area of Clady, a small village just outside Strabane.

The PSNI is appealing for information.

“Police in Strabane are concerned for the whereabouts of Michella McSorely,” it said in a statement issued on social media.

"Michella was last seen at approximately 6am on Tuesday 18th July in the Clady area.

"Michella is described as approximately 5ft8 in height, slim build with long dark hair.

"If you have any information on Michella's whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting ref 152 of 19/07/23.”