Concern for welfare of missing woman last seen in Belfast

Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing woman last seen in Belfast.

Shanel McCarney. was spotted in the Castle Street area on Monday afternoon.

The 42-year-old is described as having black hair and was last seen wearing a green dress.

The outfit was accompanied by a blue denim jacket.

Police have appealed for information.

“If you know of Shanel’s whereabouts, or have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1932 of 18/07/23,” a PSNI spokesperson said.