Concern over health care group's plans to sell off 42 of its homes

Reassurances sought about future of residents and staff at Four Seasons facilities

Concerns are mounting over the wellbeing of the residents of 42 Northern Ireland care homes after it emerged they have been put up for sale.

Four Seasons Health Care has announced plans to sell off its portfolio of residential homes in Northern Ireland in a move that will affect thousands of people.

Public service unions Unison, GMB and the Royal College of Nursing have called for an urgent meeting with the health minister, Robin Swann, to discuss the development.

Meanwhile, Alliance Party health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw has also submitted an urgent oral question to Mr Swann calling for reassurances for residents and staff of the homes.

According to the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), Four Seasons Health Care is registered to provide care to more than 2,300 people in Northern Ireland. While this does not mean all places are full, it is likely that the sale of the homes will affect more than 4,000 people, including staff and residents, during a time of heightened safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman from the company, which employs 2,200 people in Northern Ireland, last night said: "Our utmost priority remains ensuring the safety, quality of life and continuity of care for all of our residents."

The planned sale of the homes comes after administrators for Four Seasons Health Care, one of the largest care home providers in the UK, resumed a delayed break-up of the group by entering talks to sell its business in Northern Ireland. Alvarez and Marsal, which has been overseeing the bankrupt parent company Four Seasons Health Care for almost 18 months, has begun a process to sell the portfolio of 42 homes.

The care home sector here is facing a deepening crisis, amid the devastating effect of the pandemic, a shortage of qualified staff able to work in the homes, and accusations that the watchdog tasked with overseeing standards in such facilities is not fit for practise.

Unison regional organiser Marianne Buick last night slammed the decision to sell off the homes and said it reinforces union calls for care homes to returned to the public sector.

She said: "This news could not come at a more difficult time for the residents, their families and staff and is very unsettling for them. They are all coping with the worry and stress of rising covid infections in the social care sector. The health minister now has a clear opportunity to make plans to acquire these homes and provide the care through the health and social care sector."

In a combined statement from Unison and GMB, they said the decision to sell the homes will not only affect the residents, it will also impact on staff who have put their lives on the line throughout the pandemic to ensure the best possible care for some of the most vulnerable members of society.

"At a time when we are all being told to pull together, during the most serious pandemic in our lifetime, we didn't expect this bombshell, which comes just as we approach a time of colder weather and a very difficult winter for the NHS and the health services sector."

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said the minister is being kept updated on the situation.