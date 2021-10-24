Concern over racial harassment of health and social care staff

At least 22 incidents took place in the 12 months to April.

One MLA said the figures point to a "serious problem" and called for more action in tackling the issue.

According to figures provided by Stormont's Department of Health (DoH), of the 22 complaints of racial harassment filed by staff last year, the majority (13) occurred in the Belfast Trust area, while two happened in the Northern Trust, two in the South Eastern Trust, one each in the Southern and Western Trusts, and two came from ambulance service staff.

Five complaints of racial harassment were also filed by patients in 2020/21: two in the Belfast Trust area, one in the Southern Trust, and two regarding the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter voiced concern at the figures.

“Nobody in society should have to put up with racist abuse in any aspect of their life, so to hear that both staff and patients in some of our health and social care trusts have made complaints of racial harassment in the past year is utterly disgraceful," she said.

“What’s even more disappointing is these were not isolated incidents. Some 22 separate complaints were made by staff members and five by patients which suggests this is a serious problem, with these incidents occurring in a number of different trusts and the ambulance service.

"Our health service staff are inspirational, often working in very difficult circumstances and there should be a zero-tolerance attitude to abuse against them. It is also inconceivable to think patients would be subject to harassment while receiving treatment for their medical issues.

“It’s clear that we still have a long way to go to address outdated attitudes in our society and these figures only reinforce that viewpoint. I would hope that when these incidents occur they are reported to police and investigated fully. The only way to end racial abuse and harassment is to send a clear message that it will not be tolerated."

The DoH said racism, or abuse of any form, has no place in any part of our health and social care service and each trust has a zero-tolerance approach in this regard, overseen by a senior director.

“The policy provides a means to manage and minimise the risk to employees. It aims to ensure that all staff are aware of, and are protected from, as far as is reasonably practical, violent or potentially violent situations that may occur within Trust facilities and/or whilst staff are on duty," the department said.

"A Management of Violence and Aggression (MOVA) Task and Finish Group has been established to review the existing policies and to develop a regional policy for the management of incidents of violence and aggression taking account of any recent policy/legislative change and best practice. This group is a sub group of the Joint Negotiating Forum and has representation from both employers and trades unions.

"Work is ongoing on the draft MOVA framework policy, which sets out the health and social care sector’s commitment, in partnership with staff representatives, to the management of violence and aggression towards staff in the workplace and to ensuring that associated structures and support is in place to ensure staff, the public and patients are safeguarded from violent and antisocial behaviour."