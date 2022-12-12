Concern over threat to censor report into IRA spy Stakeknife

A report into the high-level British spy who infiltrated the Provisional IRA known as Stakeknife could be subject to censorship.

The Times has reported that a clash is looming in Whitehall over the publication of a report into one of the most controversial episodes of the Troubles.

Intelligence agencies are seeking powers to block parts of the report from Operation Kenova – set up to investigate the role of Stakeknife – before it is published in the new year.

However, the report’s author, former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, has told The Times he would resist any attempt by government agencies “to amend or suppress unwelcome findings or conclusions”.

Stakeknife was the codename for Freddie Scappaticci (76), former head of the IRA’s internal security unit, the so-called Nutting Squad.

He has been implicated in dozens of cases of murder, torture and kidnapping.

It is alleged his army intelligence handlers chose to overlook many of his alleged offences.

According to The Times, security agencies want ministers to be given powers to veto sections of the report if there are “national security disputes” and have called for an extensive redaction process.

Officials also want controls on the pre-publication process in which organisations criticised in the report can offer a response.

It says that such a process “seems to us to carry the potential for national security sensitive material to be seen by those it should not”.

In addition, Whitehall has asked for an extensive redaction procedure in which sections would be removed rather than redacted “word by word”.

In response, Boutcher, has stressed his inquiries into Stakeknife and other incidents of suspected collusion are “police investigations which are independent of government and not subject to any absolute governmental right of veto or censorship”.

Boutcher acknowledged “disquiet within government” over what his report might reveal about the relationship between an alleged IRA killer and his handlers.

He said there was widespread concern that pre-publication security checking would be an excuse to censor the report.

Boutcher told The Times: “I have no reason to believe that this is likely to happen and, if it did, I would resist it. Furthermore, if anything were withheld from any of my reports on national security grounds which I did not agree with, I would make my disagreement clear.”

Scappaticci left Belfast in 2003 when his role as a double agent was exposed in the media and is understood to be living under MI5 protection.

The PSNI commissioned Boutcher to investigate the Stakeknife allegations in 2016.

Kenova has sent files on about 30 cases on Scappaticci’s alleged crimes to the Public Prosecution Service NI for charging decisions.

However, the government’s legacy bill to end Troubles-era prosecutions, now before parliament, could prevent Scappaticci ever standing trial.

A spokesman for Kenova said the report would concentrate on “what was, and was not, happening between organisations: the Provisional IRA and its internal security unit, the police, armed forces, intelligence services and their agents and informants”.

The report is expected to focus on the IRA, which committed the offences but will also examine “whether steps were or were not taken by the security forces before these abductions and murders occurred to protect people or subsequently to bring those responsible to justice”.

The Kenova report will soon be passed on to the PSNI, which will have the final say on publication.

The Times said the Cabinet Office declined to discuss security issues.