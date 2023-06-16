Concern over treatment of Catholic prisoners after litany of ‘serious issues’ at Maghaberry flagged in surprise inspection

Inspectors flag concerns over drugs, delivery of education, prison deaths and staff prejudice

A damning report following a surprise inspection of Maghaberry Prison has found a catalogue of “serious issues that need urgent action”.

As a result, the jail has been downgraded from “good” to “not sufficiently good” by regulators.

Five priority concerns have been identified including how prison deaths are handled, the absence of an effective strategy to address “a serious drug problem” in the jail, and limited access to high quality education.

The findings have been outlined in a document compiled by the chief inspector of criminal justice in Northern Ireland following an unannounced visit at Northern Ireland’s highest security jail.

“Maghaberry has a serious drug problem and there was no effective strategy to address it,” the report said.

“Too many prisoners said it was easy to get drugs and had developed a problem with them in Maghaberry.

“There were long delays to access the clinical substance misuse treatment service.

“The decisions to reduce drug testing and stop adjudications at a time when supply and demand were known issues is at best puzzling and needed to be reviewed.”

More than a quarter of inmates surveyed in the inspection said they had developed issues with drugs while locked up.

The report also noted “evidence from a number of sources that a number of Catholic prisoners had experienced prejudice” from some staff and “a disappointing reluctance among officers to report poor behaviour by their colleagues”.

Inspectors flagged concerns about the investigation of safeguarding incidents and compliance with the NI Prison Service’s (NIPS) internal policy.

“The absence of an internal investigation to identify immediate learning following deaths in custody, pending the conduct of other formal investigations, was worrying and should be addressed urgently,” they said.

The report also expressed disappointment over “a fall in standards in rehabilitation and release planning” caused by staffing problems.

“Arrangements for release had deteriorated, leaving many prisoners to be released without adequate plans,” it said.

Serious concerns about “lengthy delays to access primary care services” are also cited.

“While there were now some psychologically informed treatment services for prisoners, these did not meet the demands of the prison’s population,” the report found.

“We are concerned about the absence of personality disorder service provision and the impact this has on both patients and staff caring for them.

“There was a need for this provision particularly for those prisoners with extreme behaviours who could spend lengthy periods segregated from the general prison population or be frequently admitted to the care and supervision unit.”

Outgoing NIPS director general Ronnie Armour highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the prison system in response to the findings, despite the report stressing that Covid was a challenge for all prisons in the UK.

“Leaders must now put that difficult time behind them and focus on getting prisoners off the wing and back into the sort of meaningful work, training, education, and rehabilitative support that will make them less likely to reoffend when they come out,” the report concluded.

In a joint statement, Jacqui Durkin, chief inspector of Criminal Justice, and Charlie Taylor from His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons, said a decline in performance was found since the previous visit in 2018, resulting in a two point reduction.

Ms Durkin added that 41% of prisoners surveyed last September indicated “it was easy to get illicit drugs” at the site, with 28% admitting they had developed a drug problem while inside.

“We found long delays in accessing clinical substance misuse treatment services,” she said.

Mr Taylor said staffing difficulties at Maghaberry meant the delivery of education and training was inconsistent, with planned sessions often cancelled because prison officers were tasked to other work.

“This is a disappointing inspection compared to our previous visit and staff shortages and a rising prison population will continue to hamper progress,” he added.

However, Mr Armour has warned that pressures at the prison will continue as the number of inmates hits record levels.

“While the findings of inspectors are disappointing, they are not surprising,” he said.

“For some time we have been highlighting the impact of the pandemic on the prison system and our struggle to recover in the context of a rapidly rising prison population.

“When inspectors last visited Maghaberry in 2018, the population was 830.

“When they returned in October 2022, that had risen to 1,050, and this week, the Maghaberry population stands at 1,230 men, of whom over half are being held on remand and therefore do not have to engage in rehabilitative work.”

Ronnie Armour, director general NI Prison Service

He said X-ray body scanners have been rolled out since the inspection, with early indications signalling “a huge drop in illegal drugs” making their way into the prison.

But Mr Armour warned that will result in a surge in demand for prescription drugs as he promised to support colleagues in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to ensure that medication is not abused.

“While it is important that we don’t seek to make excuses for the decline in service delivery at the prison since the pandemic, no one should underestimate the pressures prison staff are currently facing,” he added.

“It is important to recognise the exceptional work staff undertake with some of the most complex, challenging and dangerous members of our community.

“Like our hospitals, ambulance service, police and other front-line services, the current demands placed on prison officers is unprecedented.

“We are not complacent about the issues inspectors have raised, indeed we are determined to address them.

“However, it is important to recognise that due to the context in which we are operating in, this is likely to be the case for some time to come.”

Mr Armour – who is expected to become the deputy permanent secretary at the Department of Education – admitted he is concerned about some comments relating to the treatment of Catholic prisoners and said that “no stone will be left unturned” in dealing with the allegations.

“I have written to the chief inspector indicating that such comments must be fully investigated and assuring her that we will do so if the evidence provided to inspectors is given to us,” he said.

Drawing some positives from the report, Mr Armour expressed delight that inspectors recognised that “the vast majority” of employees are friendly, approachable and supportive.

He insisted steps to address concerns are already being taken, including the development of new “quick-time learning” arrangements for deaths in custody which have been shared with the ombudsman for feedback.

A safeguarding lead has been appointed at Maghaberry since the inspection.

The inspection also involved staff from His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority, and the Education and Training Inspectorate.